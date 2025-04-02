Popeyes introduces limited-time Pickle Menu: 5 new items, availability, and more details explored

Popeyes' new pickle menu has turned out to be real, surprising fans who initially believed it was just a playful April Fool's prank. The popular chicken chain unveiled the menu on April 1, featuring five new items: Pickle Glaze Sandwich, Pickle Glaze Bone-In Wings, Pickle Glaze Boneless Wings, Fried Pickles, and Pickle Lemonade.

The brand posted about the new menu on its Instagram, and many fans mistook it as another April Fool's Day trick. However, the brand has also released an official press release announcing the new menu. The five newly added items come as a limited-time offering. Foodies can try this pickle menu at participating Popeyes' outlets across the US.

Popeyes dropped the hint of a new pickle menu on March 24

Known for its seasoned chicken offerings, Popeyes constantly strives to offer its fans new flavors. Now, the brand has introduced a new lineup for pickle lovers. The restaurant chain posted a video on Instagram on March 24, which showcases a jar getting a mixture of pickle juice and lemonade. The caption of the video reads:

"We’re in a bit of a pickle rn 🥒4.1.25 #Popeyes"

Many fans gave a skeptical glance at the date of introduction of this pickle menu, perceiving it as the brand's April 1st trick. However, the menu turned out to be true, and the fast-food chain posted the full menu on April 1. A day later, another post came as a confirmation in which the brand wrote:

"It's April 2nd, and Popeyes still has pickles (no seriously, it wasn't an April Fool's joke)"

Fans who have tried the new menu gave rave reviews in the comments of this post.

What does Popeyes' new pickle menu offer?

In the official press release, the brand has provided the details of the new menu, which includes:

Pickle Glaze Sandwich: This menu item is a briny iteration of the restaurant's signature chicken sandwich. It packs a hand-battered chicken filet glazed with pickle, which is further layered with pickle pieces inside a toasted brioche bun.

This menu item is a briny iteration of the restaurant's signature chicken sandwich. It packs a hand-battered chicken filet glazed with pickle, which is further layered with pickle pieces inside a toasted brioche bun. Pickle Glaze Bone-In Wings: The brand gives its iconic boned chicken wings a tangy flavor by tossing them into pickle glaze.

The brand gives its iconic boned chicken wings a tangy flavor by tossing them into pickle glaze. Pickle Glaze Boneless Wings: These tender boneless wings are also made by shaking them with pickle glaze.

These tender boneless wings are also made by shaking them with pickle glaze. Fried Pickles: These are perfect sides for pickle lovers. The restaurant prepares fried pickles by coating pickle slices with its signature seasoning and frying them until they turn golden brown.

These are perfect sides for pickle lovers. The restaurant prepares fried pickles by coating pickle slices with its signature seasoning and frying them until they turn golden brown. Pickle Lemonade: This tangy refreshment is a concoction of lemonade and real pickle juice. The item is available in chilled and frozen forms.

The press note includes the statement of Chef Amy Alarcon, the vice-president of culinary innovation at the company, which reads,

"We're pickle people, so we understand that there truly can never be enough pickles. This pickle-packed lineup was created to ensure the perfect balance of crisp texture, vibrant acidity, and our world-famous Louisiana flavors with every bite. If you love that chicken, you're going to love that pickle!"

These new menu items hit Popeye's participating US outlets on April 1 and are available for a limited time. Foodies can also order online through the website or the restaurant's app.

Apart from launching this menu, Popeyes took its pickle-inspired fun to the next level by donning its New York-based flagship outlet in a green pickle theme. From signage to interiors, the restaurant exudes an all-pickle aesthetic.

