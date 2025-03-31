Wawa introduces new Dill Pickle Ranch Menu: All you need to know

The East Coast convenience store and gas station chain, Wawa, has introduced a new menu featuring dill pickle ranch. The new menu hit the stores on March 17. The first leak of the new addition came on Reddit, where a user named @dolansfooddidnotcome posted a thread on February 26, 2025, predicting the new menu will hit the stores soon. Later on March 15, the brand hinted at the new Dill Pickle Ranch menu through an Instagram post.

From breakfast hoagies to snack wraps, Wawa added the dill pickle flavor to various of its offerings. The new menu additions are available at the brand's participating stores and online.

Dill Pickle Pizza and Burritos join the new Dill Pickle menu range of Wawa

Known for its hoagies, the convenience store chain recently added a dill pickle-filled menu range. After two teasing posts featuring pickle slices, the brand's Instagram handle posted a very short video teaser of the new additions on March 17.

The brand, however, did not officially announce all its additions in this menu range. Food Instagrammer, @snachwithzach, posted a video on March 20, informing people of the latest additions. The food influencer posted the video with the following caption:

"Wawa just released a full Dill Pickle Ranch menu which adds new options for hoagies, pizza, quesadillas, and much more. The items are available now at most (if not all) Wawa locations for a limited time. Are you excited for the new Dill Pickle Ranch menu at Wawa?"

In another post, Wawa teased fans with a post featuring dill pickle pizza along with other bizarre options like dill pickle soft pretzels, dill pickle matcha latte, and dill pickle chocolate milkshake, asking fans to guess the new drop. It was a no-brainer for fans to guess the latest addition.

What does Wawa's new Dill Pickle Ranch menu offer?

The following items are the new additions to the menu:

Dill Pickle Ranch Breakfast Hoagie: This dish includes egg and bacon stuffing along with dill pickle packed in a long bread roll. The egg options include scrambled eggs, whole eggs, and egg whites. It starts at $5.89.

This dish includes egg and bacon stuffing along with dill pickle packed in a long bread roll. The egg options include scrambled eggs, whole eggs, and egg whites. It starts at $5.89. Dill Pickle Ranch Breaded Chicken Wrap: T his chicken wrap consists of breaded chicken, lettuce, cheese, dill pickle ranch spread, and crispy pickles. It starts at $2.49.

his chicken wrap consists of breaded chicken, lettuce, cheese, dill pickle ranch spread, and crispy pickles. It starts at $2.49. Dill Pickle Ranch and Bacon Quesadilla and Burrito: Apart from other topping options, the brand has added dill pickle ranch bacon quesadilla and burrito. The quesadilla starts from $5.59, and the burrito starts from $4.69.

Apart from other topping options, the brand has added dill pickle ranch bacon quesadilla and burrito. The quesadilla starts from $5.59, and the burrito starts from $4.69. Dill Pickle Ranch Roasted Chicken: This burrito is filled with white rice and black beans along with roasted chicken and new Dill Pickle Ranch spread. This starts at $8.99.

This burrito is filled with white rice and black beans along with roasted chicken and new Dill Pickle Ranch spread. This starts at $8.99. Dill Pickle Ranch Pizza: Available in 14 and 16-inch sizes, this pizza offers a fan-favorite taste of dill pickle. The smaller one costs $12.99, while the bigger one comes for $14.99.

Apart from these items, the brand has added this new flavor to the breaded chicken mac & cheese bowl, burger, and sandwich.

The new Dill Pickle menu range offers multiple food options for pickle lovers. Many foodies also showed their excitement about these new additions in the posts of the brand. In other news, the brand has also brought back its blueberry cobbler coffee after the demands of its fans.

