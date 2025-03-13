Claussen releases new pickle juice: All you need to know

Claussen, a well-known American brand of refrigerated pickles, has finally given its fans what they were asking for. Just in time for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the pickle company is releasing Just The Brine, a new bottled product for pickle lovers.

Teased as the Ultimate Mixer and Next-Day Electrolytes, the Just The Brine pickle juice is a fan-demanded concept. The release comes after last year when the brand in October promised its fans to deliver a product called “Just The Brine”, a reply to Grammy Award-winning pop star Dua Lipa’s viral video of pouring pickle juice into a Diet Coke.

According to a press release, Just The Brine is a limited-time offering. Starting Friday, March 14, 2025, fans will be able to buy this in select areas including New York, Chicago, and Boston.

Claussen’s new Just The Brine: Product explored

Claussen, a Kraft Heinz-owned company, is celebrating the St. Patrick's Day weekend with Just The Brine. The iconic pickle brand is releasing this all-brine beverage in response to the viral video of Dua Lipa pouring pickle juice into a Diet Coke.

Jumping on the bandwagon last year, on October 15, 2024, the brand shared an image of canned brine pickle juice on the social media platform Instagram with the caption:

“Hey Dua Lipa, we hear you. One sip is all it takes. Do we dare? 10k likes and we just might make Claussen Dill Pickle Juice a thing.”

Dubbed as the ultimate way to “pickle” by night and “unpickle” by morning, the all-new Just The Brine came to life after six months and thousands of fan requests. As per the press release, the iconic refrigerated pickle brand’s new pickle juice, Just The Brine comes in the packaging of an 8oz bottle.

Caroline Sheehey, the Brand Manager at Claussen, said in the press release on March 10, 2025:

“After seeing the overwhelming response from fans when we teased the concept last year and all the creative ways people use our brine, we knew we had to make this product a reality.”

Teasing the versatility of the new pickle juice, Sheehey further added:

“Whether you’re mixing up a tangy cocktail or reaching for a next-day refresh, Just The Brine is here to bring the same flavor and experience you already know and love from our delicious pickles – now in liquid form.”

Availability

Fans of the pickle company can try its new Just The Brine juice, starting Friday, March 14, 2025. A limited-time release, Just The Brine comes in a pack of six with three bottles for “pickling” and three for “unpickling”.

On March 12, 2025, the American brand of pickled cucumbers shared a video post confirming the availability of Just The Brine in select locations in the United States. The caption reads:

“This St. Patrick's Day weekend, Just The Brine is hitting your city. The perfect pickle-y mixer by night, and electrolytes by day!”

The new pickle juice will be available to purchase via Gopuff in U.S. locations including New York, Chicago and Boston. However, fans outside these three cities can also get a chance to win duo packs of these ready-to-pour Just the Brine bottles for cocktails, and more on the brand’s website.

About Claussen

Founded in Chicago in 1870 by Claus Claussen Sr, Claussen is a popular brand of refrigerated and uncooked dill pickle spears. Headquartered in Woodstock, Illinois, they are specifically known for their Kosher Dill variety.

Currently owned by Kraft Heinz, the American brand was previously acquired by Oscar Mayer in 1970, then General Foods in 1981, and then Kraft Foods in 1990.

