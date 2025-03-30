How to get burritos for half price at Condado Tacos? The National Burrito Day deal explored

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain, Condado Tacos, is offering burritos at half price on National Burrito Day, which is on April 3. After serving tacos to customers for a decade, the restaurant added burritos to its menu in 2025.

National Burrito Day comes as an opportunity for the chain to treat customers with its recently added lineup. The Columbus-based restaurant chain announced the deal through an official press release on March 28.

Guests will get the option to build their own burritos or choose from Condado Tacos' three popular burrito offerings: the Easy Pleasy, the Carne Asada, or the LTO Chicken Bacon Ranch. Currently, these cost $11.45, $14.85, and $12.45, respectively, when ordered online.

Condado Tacos is also offering free delivery to its members in celebration of National Burrito Day

Started in 2014, the Mexican fast-food chain is known for its build-your-own tacos, and mural-clad interiors. In a decade, the brand has expanded to over 50 locations and is serving highly customizable food options.

The brand has recently introduced a burrito lineup, and this is the first time Condado Tacos is going to celebrate Burrito Day. In the press release, the statement from Sara Kear, the CMO of the brand, reads:

"This is our first time celebrating National Burrito Day, and we're coming in hot. Whether you go for one of our signature double-shell burritos or build your own from our 20+ toppings and premium ingredients—including plant-based options—we've got something for everyone."

Condado Tacos is set to treat its loyalty members with free delivery on National Burrito Day. However, the free delivery option is only applicable to orders above $30.

What does Condado Tacos offer on this National Burrito Day?

National Burrito Day falls on the first Thursday of April, and many restaurants offer deals on burritos during this event. This year, Condado Tacos has also joined the list and offers burritos at half price on April 3.

The brand describes its BYO burrito deal in the press release in the following words:

"Prefer to go custom? You can build your own burrito with your pick of 10 proteins, over 20 toppings, and six signature sauces. Condado's burritos are made with high-quality, fresh ingredients and include plenty of vegetarian and vegan-friendly options—so everyone can join the party."

For those who do not want the hassle of customizations, Condado Tacos also has some popular choices from its new range.

Easy Pleasy: This Mexican delicacy is prepared by layering soft tortillas with queso blanco dip. This covered tortilla wraps roasted chicken, black beans, seasoned rice, some shredded romaine lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, corn salsa, avocado ranch, and chopped cilantro.

This Mexican delicacy is prepared by layering soft tortillas with queso blanco dip. This covered tortilla wraps roasted chicken, black beans, seasoned rice, some shredded romaine lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, corn salsa, avocado ranch, and chopped cilantro. Carne Asada : In this burrito, the tortilla comes layered with smoked cheddar queso, which encloses carne asada, seasoned rice and black beans, fajita peppers, and onions. The Middlefield smoked cheddar and southwest crema further add a creamy texture to it.

: In this burrito, the tortilla comes layered with smoked cheddar queso, which encloses carne asada, seasoned rice and black beans, fajita peppers, and onions. The Middlefield smoked cheddar and southwest crema further add a creamy texture to it. Chicken Bacon Ranch: This item is available for a limited time. It uses the same base as Carne Asada. The stuffing, however, changes to roasted chicken, crispy smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, and romaine lettuce. Middlefield smoked cheddar, some crunchy tortilla strips, and avocado ranch sauce complete the burrito.

After testing their burritos in Columbus, Cleveland, and Charlotte since April 2024, Condado Tacos finally introduced a burrito range on January 28. Since the label is known for extensive customizable offerings, foodies can expect the same in its burritos. Burrito Day can be the perfect occasion to try the restaurant's new range.

