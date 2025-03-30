Best fast food deals to grab on National Burrito Day 2025

The first Thursday of April (April 3 this year) marks the National Burrito Day. Many brands come up with exciting offers, new items or giveaways to celebrate this day and this year is no different.

Burrito is one of the most beloved items from Mexican food alongside tacos and quesadillas. While a burrito bowl has also gained prominence, there is something different about a traditional burrito. Rice, beans, meat, sour cream, and salsa all wrapped inside a tortilla makes for a delicious, filling and heartwarming meal.

Restaurants and chains that are known for their Mexican food have released some brilliant offers this year to celebrate the National Burrito Day. Let's check out 10 of them:

10) Chronic Tacos

The Mexican restaurant is providing a Buy One Get One offer on the National Burrito Day to its loyalty members. Valid individuals can get on the Chronic Tacos app and can get one free burrito on a purchase of another. However, the Cali and Surf & Turf burritos aren't part of the deal.

9) Felipe's

Felipe's is also offering an exciting deal on April 3, 2025, both online and in stores. Customers can get half off from their second burrito on a purchase of one Super Burrito. Customers just have to use the code "Burrito" in store or online.

8) El Pollo Loco

Loco Rewards members can get a free burrito at El Pollo Loco on the National Burrito Day. Interested individuals can join the rewards program on the El Pollo Loco app and get a free burrito with any purchase. They can also benefit from other rewards, points and offers on the app.

7) Jack in the Box

Some customers can get Jack in the Box's Meat Lovers burrito for just $2 on April 3, 2025. They will have to be Jack Pack members to avail this offer though.

The Meat Lovers burrito features bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a fiery and tangy salsa.

6) Del Taco

Customers signing up for the Del Yeah! Rewards program will get 20% off on any purchase at Del Taco. However, this offer is only valid within 14 days of the signup.

5) Rubio's Coastal Grill

The restaurant has announced that it has increased the portion of protein in their burritos by 25% without increasing the menu prices. Moreover, its burritos will be priced at $7.99 each on April 3, 2025.

4) Taco John's

Available for online ordering only, Taco John's recently introduced Meal Steals that are still ongoing. This includes a $5 meal that features a Bean Burrito while the $7 meal features Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito. Both these meals come with crispy tacos, potato oles and a small beverage.

3) QDOBA

Rewards members of the brand can get a free burrito or a bowl on a purchase of an entree and a drink on National Burrito Day. However, this deal isn't valid on quesadillas. The offer can be availed both online or in restaurant.

2) Taco Bell's National Burrito Day offer

Taco Bell's Reward members can get a free Beefy 5-Layer Burrito on April 5, 2025. Interested individuals can sign up to the Rewards program on the chain's official app and get the free reward. It's only valid for 14 days after sign-up and is only redeemable on the app.

1) Moe's Southwest Grill

The restaurant is providing a Buy One Get One offer on burritos or bowls on April 3, 2025, to Moe Rewards members only. The reward will be applied at the checkout and is available at Moe's participating locations.

The National Burrito Day brings with it loads of offers and deals across chains and restaurants. Check out their website or social media handles for further details.

