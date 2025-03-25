5 facts about Taco Bell you probably didn’t know

Taco Bell, an American multinational chain of fast-food restaurants, has been a fan favorite for decades. Founded by Glen Bell in 1962, it specializes in Mexican-inspired cuisine, including tacos, burritos, and quesadillas.

With over 7,000 locations in the United States, the brand has established itself as a go-to spot for "Mexican-inspired" cuisine, even if it's not entirely authentic. Taco Bell's widespread locations, affordable pricing, and innovative Americanized menu have contributed to its massive fan base and status as a guilty pleasure.

While this fast-food restaurant chain has successful branding with the tagline "Live Más," translating to "Live More," its popularity has skyrocketed over the last 60 years, showing no signs of slowing down. Although the chain has had its victories in over 30 countries and territories, there is a lot that has gone down throughout its history.

Here are five lesser-known facts about Taco Bell you might not know about

1) Taco Bell has no locations in Mexico

While the fast-food brand has a strong fan base across America for its Mexican-inspired menu, it is certainly not the type of Mexican food that cult fans and Mexicans consider authentic. Additionally, the corporation has successfully established itself in 30 countries and territories worldwide.

Although its restaurants are located from the United Kingdom to Canada, it is surprising that there are no Taco Bell locations in Mexico. According to Tasting Table, the fast-food chain has attempted twice to open in the country but was unsuccessful both times due to the public’s lack of interest in its food offerings.

2) The brand was one of the first fast-food chains to hire women

The American fast-food restaurant chain was the first to recognize the value of women in the workplace. While the brand quickly franchised and expanded to 100 locations by 1967, the corporation reportedly struggled to find good managers to oversee its outlets.

According to Tasting Table, the company's first director of operations, John Gorman, told Restaurant News that the brand was the first chain to “hire women to run the stores.”

Although it is unclear whether the restaurant chain was the first to employ women in managerial roles, this movement became a powerful force in recognizing women's contributions to the workplace.

3) People say ‘I do’ at Taco Bell's Vegas Cantina

The Wedding Package (Image via Taco Bell Wedding)

Taco Bell weddings are surprisingly popular. Originating from the brand's famous Love And Tacos contest, the Vegas Taco Bell wedding allows couples to tie the knot at its chapel in the Las Vegas Cantina.

Although the contest concluded in 2017, the brand still offers a wedding package on its menu. According to People, the package costs $777 and includes a Taco 12 Pack and a Cinnabon Delights cake, as well as wedding merchandise such as garters, bow ties, and champagne flutes.

Couples will participate in a 30-minute ceremony in the chapel and have access to a private reception area for inviting up to 25 guests. The bride will get to walk down the aisle carrying a bouquet made from their signature mild and hot sauce packets.

4) The brand purchased the famous Liberty Bell as a joke

Expand Tweet

Taco Bell’s April Fool’s Day prank was truly memorable. On April 1, 1996, the fast-food chain convinced the public that it had purchased the iconic Liberty Bell.

According to Tasting Table, the brand’s prank to rename the Liberty Bell as "Taco Liberty Bell" to help reduce the national debt went viral and drew significant media attention. While the prank angered many, it ultimately provided the brand with substantial media exposure.

5) 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell

50 Cent attends The Kings Table Dinner Party at Golden Door on March 21, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

This fact might be the most surprising on the list. American rapper and actor 50 Cent once sued the brand after it suggested he change his name to match one of their ad campaigns.

After Taco Bell launched the "79-89-99 Why Pay More" value menu in 2008, designed to appeal to struggling fans, 50 Cent reportedly faced backlash. The rapper was allegedly dragged into the campaign, which he didn’t know about until it went to the press.

Although the franchise claimed it would donate $10,000 to the charity of the rapper’s choice if he changed his name for one day and rapped his order, 50 Cent, who was at the top of his game at that time, did not entertain the idea and sued the brand for a whopping $4 million in damages.

The brand is a leader in the fast food industry, serving over 2 billion customers annually in the United States. Since its inception, it has consistently stood out with its diverse menu items, such as the Crunchwrap Supreme, 5-Layer Burrito, and Cheesy Gordita Crunch.

