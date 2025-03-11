Taco John’s brings back its Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos: Availability and item details explored

Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos are back on Taco John's menus for a limited time since February 26. The tacos feature wild-caught Alaska flounder fillets coated in seasoned batter and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and Fiesta sauce, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Priced under $4 à la carte or as a combo with Potato Olés® and a drink, the Flounder Fish Tacos will be available through May.

Taco John's partners with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) to source sustainable seafood. Sarah Wallace, ASMI's Foodservice Marketing Coordinator, emphasized the flounder's "exceptional flavor" and Alaska's strict sustainability practices.

Wild-caught and sustainable: Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos comeback

Crispy flounder meets fiesta sauce in Taco John's latest release (Image via Taco John’s)

The Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos use wild-caught flounder fillets from Alaska's cold waters, known for their delicate texture. The fish is battered, fried until crispy, and layered with fresh lettuce and pico de gallo. Then, a creamy Fiesta sauce made with sour cream, jalapeños, and cilantro is added to the tacos. Each taco is assembled to order and served in a flour tortilla.

Taco John's highlights the tacos' sustainability, noting Alaska's constitutional mandate as it practices responsible fishing that protects habitats and fish populations.

Availability, pricing, and ordering options

Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos combo (Image via Taco John’s)

The Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos are available at Taco John's nearly 350 U.S. locations from February 26 through May. Customers can order them:

À la carte : Under $4 per taco.

: Under $4 per taco. Combo meal: Includes two tacos, a small Potato Olés®, and a small fountain drink (pricing varies by location).

Orders can be placed in-store, via drive-thru, or through the Taco John's mobile app.

Partnership with Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute

Taco John’s collaborates with ASMI in its latest offering (Image via Taco John’s)

Taco John's collaboration with ASMI ensures that Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos uses wild, natural, and sustainable seafood. Wallace stated that Alaska's fishing practices prioritize habitat protection and responsible harvesting, ensuring a long-term seafood supply. She said in a press release on February 26, 2025:

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Taco John’s for another year as they feature wild-caught Alaska flounder in their fish tacos. Alaska’s cold, pristine waters create the perfect environment for flounder, a fish known for its exceptional flavor and delicate texture. The quality of our wild-caught flounder is a direct result of our commitment to sustainability."

She continued:

"Alaska’s constitution ensures that sustainability is at the core of everything we do, with strict management practices that protect fish habitats and allow only responsible harvests. This approach guarantees that our fish populations remain healthy, ensuring a consistent supply of premium seafood for years to come.”

Taco John’s menu strategy and brand background

The return of Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos follows Taco John's pattern of rotating seasonal items and limited-time specials. Founded in 1969, the chain is present in 22 states and emphasizes fresh, made-to-order Mexican fare. Recognized by Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine for growth and innovation, Taco John's continues expanding its footprint while reviving fan favorites.

Taco John's Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos offers a sustainable, crispy seafood option for a limited time. The chain reinforces its reputation for bold flavors and responsible sourcing by partnering with ASMI and emphasizing fresh ingredients. As the May deadline approaches, seafood enthusiasts have a window to enjoy this seasonal specialty.

For details on locations and menus, visit TacoJohns.com.

