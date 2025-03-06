“This for the 1 AM homies”- Netizens react to reports of Taco Bell launching a new Baja Midnight flavor

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight, Taco Bell’s latest Mountain Dew collaboration, has sparked a wave of social media reactions ahead of its 2025 release. Announced at the brand’s March 4 Live Más LIVE event in New York City, according to the official press release, the passionfruit-lime beverage drew immediate attention online.

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight aims to expand Taco Bell’s beverage lineup by merging sweet passionfruit with the signature tropical lime of Baja Blast.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) flooded posts with memes and jokes, with one user quipping:

“This for the 1 AM homies huh.”

Many users fixated on its vivid purple hue, with tweets like:

“Ayyyy that purple flavor,” one user stated.

"If it tastes like grape we ARE buying," another said.

Another user attached a meme with a man with purple skin color captioned:

"Me this summer."

“I NEEEEEEEEEEDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD ITTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT I MUST TRY ITTTT,” one commented .

“Taco Bell selling lean pints before GTA 6 i’ve seen it all," another joked .

However, some raised concerns about artificial dyes, while others dismissed the launch as a distraction from rising prices.

“What cancer(s) does that color dye cause?” asked one user.

“How about Taco Bell considers launching their prices back to pre-pandemic,” asked another.

"If it tastes like grape we are NOT buying," stated one user.

"Oh no, this is not good. Just saying every time they release a new flavor a black swan event happens," another commented.

Inside Baja Midnight’s Passionfruit-Lime twist

Described in the press release as a “blast of passionfruit flavor combined with the familiar tropical lime flavor,” the Mountain Dew Baja Midnight is positioned to complement spicy and savory menu items.

It is marketed as a “sweet and refreshing” addition to its menu. Exclusively available at Taco Bell locations, the drink was previewed alongside over 30 new menu innovations at the event.

The flavor was showcased during the Live Más LIVE tasting event, where attendees sampled it alongside experimental items like the Purple Chile sauce (requiring a waiver to try) and the Quesocrisp taco.

Beyond Baja: Taco Bell’s 2025 menu expansion

Taco Bell Live Más Live event in New York City unveils new menu (Image via Taco Bell)

The Live Más LIVE event unveiled more than just Mountain Dew Baja Midnight. Highlights include the 5–7–9 Luxe Cravings Boxes, the Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu (featuring red jalapeño sauce), and Steak and Queso Cruchwrap sliders. The event also saw the return of nostalgic items like Cool Ranch Doritos® Locos Tacos.

The “Fan Style” app feature will allow customizations like adding guacamole to burritos, with rewards for popular creations.

Other innovations include the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa, Grilled Cheese Burrito with Shredded Beef, and Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros. These launches align with CMO Taylor Montgomery’s emphasis on “double the innovation on and off the menu” for 2025.

Taco Bell’s Mountain Dew Baja Midnight taps into both nostalgia and novelty, leveraging Mountain Dew’s cult following while inviting social media chatter. While the drink’s purple aesthetic and late-night appeal dominate online discussions, its success may hinge on balancing bold flavors with consumer health preferences.

As part of a broader 2025 menu overhaul—spanning value boxes, spicy chicken offerings, and customizable app features—Baja Midnight exemplifies Taco Bell’s strategy to stay culturally relevant through playful experimentation.

