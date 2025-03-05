What did celebs eat at the Oscars After Party? Menu explored

Held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, the Oscars ceremony saw Hollywood's reknowned names celebrating the biggest night in cinema. However, it was also a night of feasts, with culinary expert Wolfgang Puck once again taking charge.

After the 97th Academy Awards ceremony was concluded at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood stars took their steps towards the 66th Governors Ball. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences's official after party was celebrated in Los Angeles' Ray Dolby Ballroom.

From Asian bites to sweet desserts, Oscar nominees, winners, presenters, and other celebrities got to enjoy a lavish spread of gourmet dishes.

Here is a look at what celebrities got to eat and drink at the 2025 Oscars After Party.

From Asian Pad Thai to Don Julio infused Chocolate Cigars: Everything celebs ate at the Oscars After Party

1) Savory delights

According to Delish, Good Morning America revealed that the menu of the 66th Governors Ball took inspiration from Asian cuisine. The Oscars after-party menu, which was curated by culinary expert Wolfgang Puck and his team, included the returning smoked salmon served on an Oscar-shaped matzo cracker.

Potato paves with steak tartare, and loaded tater tots topped with crème fraîche and caviar were among new dishes. Meanwhile, cacio e pepe macaroni and cheese, and chicken pot pie were also among returning items to the menu.

Besides the traditional dishes, the 2025 food menu also included Asian influences with new additions of Asian Pad Thai. Beef Wellington, and fish and chips brought the “Taste of London” to the Oscars after-party.

2) Dessert menu

The dessert menu featured assortments of cookies and pastries. Don Julio infused Chocolate Cigars, tropical “Kit Kat” bars, and an Oscar-shaped piña colada éclair made it to the dessert items list.

Meanwhile, guests were also given a chance to indulge in made-to-order ice cream sundaes as well as Oscar logo cookies. Additionally, they could also customise their very own chocolate Oscar statuettes at a gold-spraying station, choosing from dark chocolate, milk chocolate, yuzu, and strawberry variations.

3) Drinks

Guests at the 66th Governors Ball were offered Tequila Don Julio, an Oscars’ after-party favorite returning for the 8th year. According to People, Hollywood's A-listers were also served the classic Golden Age Gimlet and new beverages including espresso cocktails.

Champagne from Lallier, wines from Clarendelle and Domaine Clarence Dillon and, Dassai sake, for the first time, from Japanese brand Asahi Shuzo, made it to the cocktail drinks menu.

How was the 66th Governors Ball catered?

Just like last year, nominees, presenters, and attendees at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony were wined and dined by the food and beverage world’s biggest names, including culinary expert Wolfgang Puck.

Notably, this year was the Austrian chef and restaurateur’s 31st time hosting the after-party event. Besides Wolfgang Puck, Lallier, Tequila Don Julio, Clarendelle, Domaine Clarence Dillon, and Asahi Shuzo took charge of the cocktail menu.

About Wolfgang Puck

Born in Austria in 1949, Wolfgang Johannes Puck began cooking at a very young age. After moving to the United States, he published his first cookbook, titled Modern French Cooking for the American Kitchen, in 1980, as per Parade. He opened Spago, his first restaurant in Los Angeles in 1982.

With more than 40 years of culinary excellence, the chef and restaurateur has seven cookbooks and more than 20 eateries to his name.

