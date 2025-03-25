McDonald's offers new $6 Daily Double Meal: All you need to know

The fast-food giant McDonald's is offering a new $6 Daily Double Meal along with a similar Hot and Spicy Meal deal. To further attract customers, the Golden Arches has brought these two new affordable deals. The meal includes a sandwich, fries, nuggets, and a cup of soft drink. The information about these deals came through McDonald's partnership posts on Instagram and Facebook.

On March 12, @ayeitskwon posted about the Daily Double and Hot and Spicy $6 meal deals on his Instagram account in a paid partnership with the brand. The deal is available for a limited time at select participating locations.

McDonald's offers fries and nuggets along with a beverage in new $6 meals

McDonald's meal deals provide value for money to customers, and fans always wait for new deals. To treat fans, McDonald's has introduced two new $6 meal deals, offering value for money. McDonald's announced these deals through social media and paid partnerships on Instagram and Facebook.

Instagram influencer @ayeitskwon posted a video on March 12, captioning it with:

"An all new meal deal for just $6? Now that’s some news I can really use! 🙌🏾 Swing by @mcdonalds and get in on this deal while it lasts. 🍔🍟 #McDonalds #imlovinit #ad"

The $6 meal deals are available at participating locations for a limited time.

What does McDonald's offer in these $6 meal deals?

The new meal deal brings a sandwich, four nuggets, mini fries, and a small soft drink on a tray. In the Daily Double meal deal, customers will get a McDonald's Daily Double beef sandwich along with other side offerings. The official website describes this sandwich in the following words:

"Curious about what is in a Daily Double? It’s made with two 100% beef patties, seasoned to perfection, and melty American cheese topped off with shredded lettuce, slivered onions, mayo and two juicy slices of tomato. There are 490 calories in a McDonald’s Daily Double."

The Hot & Spicy $6 meal deal, on the other hand, offers a chicken sandwich with the same side bites. McDonald's describes it as:

"The Hot ‘n Spicy McChicken is dropping heat in 3, 2, 1—crispy, tender chicken seasoned with a bold mix of spices, topped with shredded lettuce, mayonnaise and served on a perfectly toasted bun. There are 390 calories in a Hot 'n Spicy McChicken at McDonald's."

Other value meals that McDonald's offers

Apart from these two, the Golden Arches is offering a $5 value meal on its app, which includes

McChicken or McDouble (any one)

4 McNuggets

Small Fries

Small soft drink

In addition to that, foodies can find the buy one, add one $1 deals in the McValue section of the app. In this deal, customers can purchase one item at a regular price and add a second item for just $1.

For breakfast, customers can choose from:

Sausage McMuffin

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

In the lunch-to-night deal, one has to pick from

McChicken

Double Cheeseburger

6-piece Chicken McNuggets

Small Fries

In other exciting news, McDonald's has collaborated with Minecraft and is offering collectibles with meals. In this collaborative meal, McDonald's offers block-style toys from GE and a scannable code that users can redeem for in-game rewards like character skins, food-themed blocks, and other accessories.

