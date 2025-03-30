Best fast food deals to grab in April 2025

We are almost in April 2025, and as always, many fast-food chains have introduced exciting deals for the month. March saw plenty of deals with the likes of St. Patrick's Day, but we now await the likes of Easter in April 2025.

Many fast-food chains and restaurants have introduced new offers and products already in anticipation of the new month. It features twists on existing products, online deals, or exciting offers for different parts of the month. Let's check them out:

1) Baskin-Robbins

The renowned ice-cream chain is offering $5 off on a purchase of cakes worth $30+ from April 1 to April 30, 2025. However, this offer is only valid for Baskin-Robbins Rewards members.

2) Bojangles

Bojangles has released a new strawberry cobbler that is now available for purchase at their stores or online through their app or website. These cobblers feature a buttermilk biscuit as a base, topped with strawberry jam and drizzled with sweet icing.

Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu & culinary innovation at Bojangles, said (via Southern Living):

“With its warm, buttery layers and sweet strawberry topping, this cobbler is the ultimate comfort food—perfect for breakfast, dessert, or any time in between."

Bojangles also released blueberry and peach cobblers earlier this year.

3) Buffalo Wild Wings' multiple offers for April 2025

Buffalo Wild Wings has introduced multiple offers for April 2025, labeling it a Month of Free program, starting from March 31, 2025. Their offers are:

March 31: Get a free burger on a minimum spend of $15 and also get free delivery on orders worth $30 or more.

April 7: Get 10 boneless wings for free on a purchase of $20 or more.

April 9: Get six boneless wings for free on a purchase of $15 or more.

April 14: Get a free sandwich on a purchase of $15 or more.

April 21: Get a free dessert on a purchase of $10 or more.

4) Little Caesars

The renowned pizza chain is bringing in one offer and a couple of new items for April 2025. Customers can get one custom large round pizza with any two toppings of their choice for just $5.99. Customers just need to use the code 'TOPTHIS'.

This deal is currently ongoing and will run until April 6, 2025. However, it isn't valid on Detroit-style deep dish, stuffed-crust, Stuffed Crazy Crust, and thin-crust pizzas.

Little Caesars brings back pretzel crust pizza & introduces new crust

The pizza chain is bringing back its fan-favorite pretzel crust pizza for a limited time. It features a butter pretzel crust topped with cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella, and Muenster cheese and finished with Cheddar cheese.

Little Caesars has also introduced a new stuffed pretzel crust. It features a pretzel crust filled with gooey cheese, and customers can choose between cheese sauce and marinara sauce. Both crusts will be available from April 7 to June 22 at participating Little Caesars locations from 4-8 pm.

5) Sonic

Just like Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic has introduced some offers already for the month of April 2025. They are:

Mondays : Throughout the Mondays of April, you can avail a BOGO deal for Footlong Quarter Pound Coneys.

: Throughout the Mondays of April, you can avail a BOGO deal for Footlong Quarter Pound Coneys. Thursdays : Throughout the Thursdays of April, you can enjoyc $0.79 on medium-sized Slushes.

: Throughout the Thursdays of April, you can enjoyc $0.79 on medium-sized Slushes. April 16, 2025 – Get a $0.99 deal on Corn Dogs

– Get a $0.99 deal on Corn Dogs April 28, 2025 – If you miss them the first time around, you can still get a $0.99 Corn Dog deal on the 28th.

April hasn't even arrived yet, and we are already seeing so many exciting deals and products. More brands and chains are expected to join the list as the month progresses.

