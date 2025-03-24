One Piece x Baskin Robbins collab brings Devil Fruits to reality

On March 24, 2025, the official X account of Baskin Robbins (@BR31_Icecream), a popular American ice cream brand, teased a collaboration with One Piece. This partnership will introduce new flavors to the company's menu, specifically inspired by Devil Fruits. Additionally, as suggested in the image accompanying the tweet, Luffy's devil fruit may inspire the first flavor.

This collaboration is one of many announced between Toei Animation's anime adaptation and various multinational companies. A few days prior, during the Anime Japan 2025 Stage, the series revealed its collaboration with the German club Borussia Dortmund. Other notable collaborations include those with LEGO and the Los Angeles Lakers from the NBA.

One Piece x Baskin Robbins announced for April 2025

On March 23, 2025, the official X account of Baskin Robbins Japan posted an image of Luffy's devil fruit (the Human-Human devil fruit modeled after Nika) with a caption that suggested the fruit might become a reality. However, the tweet asked fans to wait and not jump to conclusions.

The following day, fans' speculations became a reality when the American ice cream chain announced its collaboration with Toei Animation's longest-running anime series, One Piece. This collaboration will be limited to Japan. The latest tweet also featured an image of an ice cream scoop in the same purple color as Luffy's devil fruit.

Devil fruits as seen in the anime (Image via Toei animation)

The post's caption encourages fans to guess the flavor of the devil fruit-themed ice cream. More information about the collaboration will be released on March 25, 2025, and it will commence in April 2025.

The recent collaboration of the anime was with Borussia Dortmund, announced during a stage event at Anime Japan 2025. This collaboration will feature the German club's mascot and the Straw Hat Pirates' Chopper walking together. The partnership with the football club is set to launch on March 30, 2025.

Reactions from fans

While fans were happy that their favorite series might gain new publicity from this collaboration, they weren't very optimistic about the outcome if it stayed true to its source material. As most One Piece fans recall, devil fruits taste terrible, according to Kaku and Kalifa, based on their experiences eating these supernatural fruits.

Therefore, if the franchise remained faithful to the source, the devil-fruit-flavored ice creams might not be as delicious as fans hope.

"This might me a problem then, they all taste horribly," a fan said.

"The one who came up with the idea of ice cream with devil fruit flavors definitely didn't read the manga, or didn't watch the anime," another fan said.

On the other hand, some were in awe of how quickly Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus is announcing collaborations with multinational brands.

"NBA football and now ice cream, op actually taking over," another one claimed.

"Everytime I wake up there’s another OP collab," another one said.

Final thoughts

The One Piece x Baskin Robbins collaboration might be interesting, considering how the ice cream chain has yet to unveil the authentic flavors of its devil fruit-flavored ice creams. It’s difficult to determine if these ice cream flavors will resemble the taste of Devil Fruits, but fans should stay optimistic about the collaboration as a whole.

