What Devil Fruit did Kaku eat in One Piece? Explained

One of the most exciting surprises of post-time-skip One Piece in totality has been the reappearance of several beloved characters from the pre-time-skip series. The Egghead Arc is particularly notable for this, as it brought back Enies Lobby Arc antagonists Rob Lucci and his number two Kaku, now a part of CP0 rather than CP9.

Yet when Kaku reappeared, many fans found themselves asking “What Devil Fruit did Kaku eat in One Piece” given how long the character had been out of action. Kaku ate the Zoan-type Ox-Ox Fruit, Giraffe Model (also known as the Ushi Ushi no Mi, Model: Giraffe) Devil Fruit, which gave him the ability to transform into a giraffe in varying ways and to different extents.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime.

How Kaku got his Devil Fruit in One Piece

While the above answers the question of “what Devil Fruit did Kaku eat in One Piece,” there are still several other details about his powers to address, such as how he got them. While all Devil Fruit powers come from someone eating the corresponding Devil Fruit, the series rarely elaborates on or shows exactly how each person got their Fruit. Kaku’s story as a power user is likewise so unique for the fact that fans actually get to see him eat the Fruit.

When Kaku is introduced in the Water 7 Arc, he’s totally powerless and relies solely on his Rokushiki, or Six Powers, and other combat training to fight with. This changes in chapter 385/episode 271, which sees then-CP9 chief Spandam give Kaku and Kalifa a Devil Fruit. Kaku’s is shaped distinctly like a bunch of bananas, yet Spandam clarifies that he has no idea which powers lie inside of each.

After Rob Lucci urges them both to eat them for the pursuit of even greater power, Kaku peels his Devil Fruit and takes a bite. As is tradition for the series, they each complain about how disgusting the Fruits taste after taking just one bite. The other CP9 members who are present comment on how their bodies immediately change. For Kaku, One Piece later reveals this to be his aforementioned ability to transform himself into a giraffe in various ways.

Kaku’s Devil Fruit powers and abilities, explained

Expand Tweet

As for the abilities that Kaku received from his Devil Fruit, the most basic is the typical Zoan-type Fruit powers. For Kaku, this centers around his ability to transform into a giraffe, likewise giving him the ability to become a giraffe-human hybrid or a full giraffe at will. Each transformation increases his strength, weight, and durability, as well as the uniquely powerful features of a giraffe such as a long strong neck that can be whipped around.

The primary benefit Kaku gets from his Devil Fruit is increased power, potency, and generation of his Rankyaku, or Tempest Kick, attacks. Kaku also modifies his Shigan, or Finger Pistol, into a Bigan, or Nose Pistol, by compressing his long giraffe neck before launching it at a foe. Kaku’s Fruit generally follows this pattern in terms of what it affords him, augmenting the abilities he has already mastered rather than granting him new ones.

One exception to this is the fact that Kaku has Awakened his Devil Fruit as of the Egghead Arc, which gives him a new, much more powerful Hybrid form he otherwise wouldn’t have. This leads to the creation of brand new moves on his part which he primarily shows during his skirmish with Roronoa Zoro at the arc’s start. Kaku additionally gains the standard Zoan Awakening benefits, including increased endurance, stamina, durability, and accelerated healing/recovery.

In summation

Despite how silly it may seem, Kaku's Devil Fruit is one of the strongest in the series thanks to how he uses it (Image via Toei Animation)

The answer to “What Devil Fruit did Kaku eat in One Piece” is the Zoan-type Ox-Ox Fruit, Giraffe Model during the events of the Enies Lobby Arc. Kaku was given the Fruit by then-CP9 chief Spandam and was urged to eat it by his ally Rob Lucci. Kaku has Awakened his Devil Fruit in the contemporary series, which gives him the ability to transform partially or fully into a giraffe. This transformation primarily bolsters and enhances skills he had previously mastered.

