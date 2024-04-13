One Piece: The members of CP0 and where you've seen them before, explained

As the Egghead arc gets underway in the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga series, fans can’t wait to see what could possibly be next. Recent episodes have certainly whetted the appetites of anime-only fans, showcasing Gear 5 Luffy fighting an Awakened Rob Lucci and revealing a key bit of Devil Fruit lore via Dr. Vegapunk.

While One Piece fans are excitedly looking forward to the future of the arc considering how momentous its start has been thus far, there are other aspects of the arc that fans are first hanging up on. Thankfully, most of these loose threads (such as the Iron Giant and Vegapunk Shaka’s ominous words to Monkey D. Dragon) should be wrapped up by the arc’s eventual end.

However, a more immediate concern for One Piece fans is a lack of familiarity with CP0 due to how relatively infrequently they’ve appeared post-time-skip and also how many different members have appeared. As of episode 1100, however, there are thankfully only four previously introduced CP0 members whom fans should be familiar with from prior arcs.

Stussy, Spandam, Kaku, and Lucci make up CP0’s previously introduced members for One Piece anime fans

Previously introduced CP0 members and where they’re from, explained

Expand Tweet

It’s likely appropriate to start with the above-named member of and seemingly de facto leader of CP0, One Piece fan-favorite antagonist Rob Lucci. While Lucci is likely the least forgettable of the four most notable CP0 members fans were introduced to in prior arcs, it’s nevertheless worth revisiting his origins in the series.

Lucci was first introduced as a member of the Galley-La shipbuilding company in the Water 7 arc before eventually being revealed as an elite member of the CP9 organization. Luffy and co eventually defeated Lucci and the rest of CP9, resulting in their long-term absence from the story until first reappearing during the Dressrosa arc alongside some other former CP9 members. He wields the Cat-Cat Fruit, Model: Leopard, and has Awakened it.

Another former CP9, now CP0 member is ex-leader Spandam, whom One Piece fans likely remember very well due to his unrelenting physical abuse of Nico Robin. While not very strong himself, Spandamn was technically the leader of CP9 and wielded a sword named Funkfreed which had been given the powers of the Elephant-Elephant Fruit. Spandam isn’t on Egghead right now, but he is one of the few confirmed CP0 members introduced in earlier arcs.

Expand Tweet

Yet another character is Kaku, who fans likely remember well due to his distinct nose and the context in which he was introduced. Like Lucci, he was also posing as a member of Galley-La at the beginning of the Water 7 arc, eventually revealing himself to be a member of CP0. Kaku wields the Ox-Ox Fruit, Model: Giraffe as fans know from seeing him last, but it’s currently unclear as of episode 1100 whether or not he has Awakened his Fruit.

Last but certainly not least is Stussy, who is the most recently introduced CP0 character amongst the Egghead trio of her, Lucci, and Kaku. She’s also the only member listed here who wasn’t a part of CP9 before joining CP0. In fact, very little is known about Stussy outside of her first being introduced during the Whole Cake Island arc as a guest at Big Mom’s tea party. While it’s possible fans may learn more about her during Egghead, there’s little info on her currently.

Related links

One Piece Chapter 1067: The most likely CP0 vs. Straw Hat matchups for the Egghead Island arc

What is the difference between CP0 and CP9 in One Piece? Explained

One Piece: Top 10 strongest World Government members, ranked