One Piece: What ever happened to Spandam?

It's been a long time since One Piece fans have caught up with Spandam, the infamous former leader of the CP9 organization. Best known for his cowardice and cruelty, he is deeply hated by the majority of the fanbase.

He constantly berated and beat up Nico Robin when he made her a prisoner. Had it not been for the Straw Hats rescuing her, Spandam would've used Robin to achieve global domination.

After his painful defeat in the Water 7 saga, the villain has only made sporadic appearances in the One Piece story. Rest assured, the former CP9 chief is still very much alive despite his debilitating injuries.

Spandam is still active in One Piece, although he doesn't show up too often

He nearly died at the end of the Enies Lobby arc

One Piece fans had every reason to cheer when the Straw Hats overcame the CP9 agents in the Enies Lobby arc. Luffy versus Rob Lucci is considered a major highlight of the entire series. If the Straw Hat lost the fight right then and there, Robin would've never been rescued.

Luffy's pirate crew eventually sailed away from the government stronghold, but not before Spandam accidentally led a Buster Call to destroy the island. He was also beat up by several of the Straw Hats, including Robin herself.

Just before they left Enies Lobby for good, Robin made sure to break Spandam's back with her Devil Fruit, the Hana Hana no Mi. By this point, the One Piece villain was lucky to be alive. His entire face was swollen by the ordeal, not to mention how Robin broke most of his bones.

Spandam did survive in his cover story

During the Summit War Saga, there was a manga cover story known as CP9's Independent Report. It explained what happened to Spandam after his disastrous performance in the Enies Lobby arc.

Heavily bandaged and stuck in a hospital bed, the former chief blamed his shortcomings on his CP9 subordinates and even ordered the Marines to go after them. Of course, the mission was a complete failure for the One Piece villain.

By the end of the cover story, Lucci called Spandam via a Den Den Mushi, letting him know that CP9 would go after him. Spandam and his father Spandine would begin to plot a devious strategy to ensure their downfall. However, this never ended up happening after the cover story.

He is currently part of CP0

At some point after the One Piece timeskip, Spandam joined CP0, along with his former partners Lucci and Kaku. It has yet to be explained why Lucci spared Spandam. However, the former became a superior officer to the latter, a clear reversal of their former roles.

The antagonists showed up in Dressrosa after Doflamingo was defeated by Luffy. They attempted to recover some weapons, but the Revolutionary Army had already taken off with them.

Spandam did reappear in One Piece Film: Gold, albeit in a very minor role. The CP0 agent ran into Luffy again, only to get beaten up for his troubles. Spandam is yet to show up again in the manga, but with so many CP0 agents in Egghead right now, he could always turn up.

