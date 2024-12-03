Every CP0 agent in One Piece, ranked weakest to strongest

In One Piece, the World Government employs secret agencies called Cipher Pols to conduct investigations, undercover operations, and assassinations. CP0 is by far the most powerful Cipher Pol agency, standing out for its superior combat effectiveness. CP0 agents report directly to the Five Elders and are tasked with the most difficult missions.

Ad

During the time skip, all of the CP9 agents who had been dismissed after their defeat against the Straw Hat Pirates were reinstated to active duty and even promoted to CP0. Among them, however, only Lucci and Kaku became masked agents. The others were hired as regular agents without masks, emphasizing the disparity in power between them.

In fact, among CP0 members, there's a huge difference between masked agents and unmasked agents. The agents who wear masks on their faces are the strongest fighters within CP0, possessing combat skills on a completely different level than the others. Besides Rob Lucci and his right-hand man Kaku, other notable masked CP0 agents include Stussy, Guernica, and Maha.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1133.

All known CP0 agents ranked from weakest to strongest as of One Piece chapter 1133

13) Spandam

Spandam as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being too weak to learn even a single Rokushiki, Spandam became the chief of CP9 thanks to the influence of his father, Spandine. After CP9’s debacle in Enies Lobby, Spandine got him promoted to chief of CP0.

Ad

However, when Spandam’s former CP9 colleagues thwarted a plot Spandine was planning behind the World Government’s back, the latter lost all of his authority. Likewise, Spandam was demoted to Rob Lucci’s personal lackey.

Spandam can’t use any form of Haki, and his physical abilities are lower than those of an average Navy foot soldier. He owns Funkfreed, a sword that has eaten the Elephant-Elephant Fruit. Combining the edge and hardness of a blade with the size and strength of an elephant, Funkfreed is a powerful weapon, but Spandam is too weak to wield it properly.

Ad

12) Fukuro

Fukuro as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Two years before the present One Piece narration, Fukuro was a CP9 agent. He fought against Franky but lost pretty badly. After the time skip, Fukuro presumably improved his fighting skills as he became a CP0 agent. However, the World Government didn’t deem him strong enough to become a masked agent, the elite of CP0.

Ad

Fukuro is very agile and fast for his size, being able to use Soru to move at high speed. He has also displayed the ability to use a special form of Shigan. His combat prowess as a CP0 agent should be much higher than before the time skip, as he can now use Armament Haki and Observation Haki.

11) Kalifa

Kalifa as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Kalifa is a former CP9 agent who is now part of CP0. Kalifa infiltrated Iceburg’s office in the Water Seven Saga, posing as his secretary. During the conflict between CP9 and Straw Hat Pirates, she somehow defeated Sanji.

Ad

Due to his chivalry towards women, Sanji couldn’t bring himself to injure Kalifa. As such, she used her Bubble-Bubble Fruit to overwhelm him. This unique Devil Fruit allows Kalifa to create and control soap bubbles to clean anything. She can even “clean” the strength and energy of her opponents, rendering them powerless.

In her subsequent battle with Nami, however, Kalifa was defeated. After being dismissed and then reinstated, she was promoted to CP0. She can now use Haki. Still, she doesn’t wear a mask, which implies that her fighting skills are inferior to those of the masked agents.

Ad

10) Kumadori

Kumadori as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Kumadori is a skilled martial artist who combines his Rokushiki with his special Khakkhara staff. He can also control his bodily functions to the point where he can manipulate his hair, turning it into a dangerous weapon. As of now, he can use Armament and Observation Haki as well.

Ad

Two years before the present One Piece narration, Kumadori was a member of CP9. During the Straw Hat crew’s raid on Enies Lobby, he easily subdued Nami but was attacked by Chopper before he could finish her off. In the ensuing fight, Kumadori gained the upper hand but suffered a brutal defeat when Chopper unleashed his Monster Point transformation.

Kumadori was dismissed but later reinstated into active duty and promoted to CP0. However, as a regular, unmasked agent, Kumadori isn’t part of the CP0’s elite. To be fair, Kumadori, Blueno, Jabra, Kalifa, and Fukuro have yet to show any real improvement despite now being CP0 agents.

Ad

9) Blueno

Blueno as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Blueno is a powerful Rokushiki user. Before the time skip, he was able to withstand Sanji’s kicks and several attacks from Luffy before finally being overpowered by Luffy’s Gear 2 transformation. He also showed the ability to move while using Tekkai.

Ad

Blueno’s abilities include a unique Devil Fruit, the Door-Door Fruit, which allows him to open doors on any surface to reach inaccessible places or hide himself to rest and set up sneak attacks. After One Piece's two-year time skip, he can also use Haki.

Dismissed after their defeat against the Straw Hats, Blueno and the other CP9 agents were reinstated and even promoted to CP0. Like Jabra, Kalifa, Kumadori, and Fukuro, Blueno is not a masked agent, meaning his current strength ranks within the agency's average.

Ad

8) Jabra

Jabra as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Two years ago, Jabra was a CP9 agent. Especially jealous and competitive towards Lucci and Kaku, Jabra had a dog-cat rivalry with Lucci and frequently bickered with Kaku. While these juvenile feuds resulted in hilarious gags, Jabra was a powerful fighter, his physical abilities being the third-best in CP9.

Ad

His techniques were also quite refined, as he combined Geppo with Shigan, as well as move and attack while maintaining his Tekkai defense active. As the owner of the Dog-Dog Fruit Model: Wolf, Jabra could transform into a wolf or a human-wolf hybrid to boost his physical abilities.

In Enies Lobby, Sanji defeated Jabra, hitting him with several Diable Jambe kicks. Dismissed and later reinstated into active duty, Jabra is now a CP0 agent. It was also revealed that he can now use Haki. Unlike Lucci and Kaku, however, Jabra wasn’t deemed strong enough to become a masked agent.

Ad

After the time skip, Jabra’s role has been trivial. He was only seen alongside Blueno, Kumadori, Kalifa, and Fukuro as they watched the scuffle between the Revolutionary Army officers and Navy Admirals. Later, Jabra and the others guarded the captive Nefertari Vivi but could not prevent her from exploiting Wapol’s unexpected arrival to escape.

7) Gismonda

Gismonda as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece has yet to reveal what Gismonda’s fighting abilities are. While his exact powers remain unseen, his overall strength must be remarkable, considering he is a CP0 masked agent. As one of the top executives of CP0, he is likely to be a masterful assassin and Rokushiki user.

Ad

Along with Guernika and Joseph, Gismonda traveled to Dressrosa to deny Donquixote Doflamingo’s previously reported revocation from the Seven Warlords. He later assisted Lucci, Kaku, and Stussy during the Levely.

6) Joseph

Joseph as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

As a CP0 masked agent, Joseph ranks among the group's strongest fighters. His powers are still unknown, but he has exceptional durability, given that he was completely unharmed after being shot in the head at point-blank range. Also, as a member of the Long-Arm Tribe, he should be able to extend his arms longer than normal to deliver particularly powerful punches.

Ad

After assisting Guernika and Gismonda in Dressrosa, Joseph headed to Wano to monitor the situation during the raid on Onigashima. He then used Geppo to leave the island after informing Guernika of his mission to interfere in the fight between Luffy and Kaido.

5) Maha

Maha as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

A CP0 masked agent, Maha is a serious and professional assassin who prioritizes his mission above all else. He is tough enough to emerge unharmed after being engulfed in the Kazenbo’s flames. Tasked with capturing Nico Robin, Maha and his colleague Guernika easily defeated numerous Mink warriors before taking on X Drake, Apoo, and Zanki, one of the Numbers.

Ad

During the fight, Maha clashed with Apoo and took down Zanki. As Apoo fled the scene, Maha and Guernika were challenged by former Whitebeard Pirates officer Izo. In the ensuing confrontation, Maha and Izou knocked each other out. This resulted in Izou’s death – though, to be fair, his previous injuries already weakened him – and possibly Maha as well.

4) Guernika

Guernika, as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Guernika is a CP0 masked agent and, according to the Five Elders, one of the best agents in the entire organization. He can use both Observation and Armament Haki. A very tough fighter, he withstood Scratchman Apoo’s Sound-Sound Fruit attack with little to no damage. He also went through the Kazenbo’s flames without suffering any injury.

Ad

During the Onigashima raid, Guernika outclassed and defeated X Drake, a SWORD officer strong enough to become a Worst Generation Supernova while pretending to be a pirate. Guernika blitzed and knocked Drake out even after he stabbed him from behind.

Ordered to interfere in the fight between Luffy and Kaido, Guernika accomplished this incredibly difficult mission. He moved fast enough to get between the two top-tier fighters and stopped Luffy, allowing Kaido to strike him decisively.

Ad

Guernika’s Tekkai was strong enough to briefly hold Luffy down, although the element of surprise may have played a part. Soon after, Guernika was attacked and ruthlessly killed by Kaido, who was furious at his interference.

3) Stussy

Stussy as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Stussy is a fighter strong enough to become a CP0 masked agent. Quick and cunning, she has mastered the Rokushiki to the point where she can use advanced versions of both Kami-e and Shigan. She can also use Haki. After infiltrating Big Mom’s Tea Party on Whole Cake Island, Stussy formed a trio with fellow agents Kaku and Lucci.

Ad

The three of them were sent to Egghead, tasked with killing Dr Vegapunk on the World Government’s behalf. On Egghead, Stussy suddenly betrayed Lucci and Kaku, revealing her true colors. As a clone of the former Rocks Pirate member of the same name, Stussy was loyal to Vegapunk, her creator.

Stussy can use a special Seastone item to knock out Devil Fruit users. Moreover, she can put people to sleep by sprouting vampire-like teeth and using them to bite her targets. Exploiting both her highly advantageous abilities and the shock caused by her unexpected betrayal, Stussy subdued both Kaku and Lucci.

Ad

By her own admission, Stussy is weaker than Lucci and Kaku and would never try to face them in a fair fight. In fact, Stussy was unable to withstand even a single hit attack from Lucci despite him only using his most basic move. The best she could do to stop Lucci’s attempt to kill Vegapunk was to act as a human shield for the latter. Even then, she was instantly beaten within an inch of her life.

Ad

2) Kaku

Kaku as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Kaku is a CP0 masked agent and serves as Rob Lucci’s right-hand man. He and Lucci are the only two former CP9 members to join CP0 as masked agents. Stussy, a remarkable fighter herself, praised Kaku’s combat skills, recognizing him and Lucci as strong individuals she wouldn’t dare to openly challenge.

Ad

Two years ago, Kaku had to tap into his Zoan powers to use the Sky Slicer Rankyaku. Now, he can perform the same technique without the Zoan transformation. In addition, Kaku can now use Armament Haki Hardening. He has even achieved Devil Fruit Awakening, which maximizes the power boost from his Ox-Ox Fruit Model: Giraffe.

Despite his improvements, Kaku was easily overpowered by Roronoa Zoro in their rematch on Egghead. In fact, two years earlier, Kaku had already fought and lost to Zoro. Back then, Kaku used his Four Sword Style’s speed, raw power, and coordinated sword cuts to put Zoro under pressure but was brutally defeated when the “Pirate Hunter” unleashed his true power.

Ad

Kaku was already quite strong, as his Doriki was the second highest in the CP9, meaning his basic physical abilities were the second best in the group. After eating the Ox-Ox Fruit, Model: Giraffe, he learned to perform the Sky Slicer Rankyaku, a tower-cutting attack similar to Lucci's ship-cutting attack.

Like Lucci, Kaku used the time skip to hone his skills, becoming much stronger than before. On Egghead, he even tried to fight two Seraphim cyborgs all by himself. This proved to be too much for him, as he was beaten up and badly wounded. Sanji then used one of Vegapunk's special weapons to trap him in a bubble.

Ad

1) Rob Lucci

Lucci as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the most iconic One Piece villains, two years ago, Rob Lucci was the strongest agent in CP9 history. He had the highest Doriki within the group and was the only operative capable of using a secret technique, Rokuogan. He could also increase his speed and brute strength with the Cat-Cat Fruit Model: Leopard.

Ad

Bartholomew Kuma, several Vice Admirals, and the World Government praised Lucci’s fighting skills. In Enies Lobby, Monkey D. Luffy had to push himself to his limits and beyond to finally defeat him. After the time skip, Lucci returned stronger than ever, having upgraded his speed, strength, and stamina through Devil Fruit Awakening. He also mastered Armament Haki Hardening.

Now, after becoming a CP0 elite masked agent, Lucci went to Egghead with his colleagues Kaku and Stussy. There, he had a rematch with Luffy, who was now a Yonko. Lucci proved his insane power by equally matching Gear 5 Luffy in terms of Armament Haki and physical strength. However, as the battle progressed, Luffy beat Lucci, overwhelming him.

Ad

Nevertheless, Lucci was able to endure two attacks from Gear 5 Luffy without flinching. It took a third direct hit to knock him out, and even then, only temporarily. Also, while taking on the Yonko-level Luffy, Lucci attacked and easily defeated Sentomaru, breaking through his Haki guard, the same defense that could withstand some attacks from Kizaru.

Later, Lucci punished Stussy for her betrayal. With just one basic attack, he seriously injured her. Despite usually getting mad when someone hurts a woman, Sanji didn’t dare to try to stop Lucci, who began to fight Roronoa Zoro. After a while, Zoro dodged Lucci’s attacks and used a Haki-imbued technique to critically injure him. Although outclassed by Zoro and unable to fight anymore, Lucci proved his toughness by holding on to his pride so as not to faint.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback