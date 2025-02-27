LA Lakers and 'One Piece' announce unprecedented collaboration with Monkey D. Luffy's high-flying 'Slam Dunk' in purple and gold

The LA Lakers are taking the next step in community management as they'll make a move to bring together two big fan bases. On Tuesday, the Lakers' X account announced a collaboration with the iconic anime series, "One Piece."

This crossover is set to bring basketball and anime fans together and give them an unforgettable experience. It is scheduled for Friday when the Lakers take on the LA Clippers.

LA's tweet featured a custom art of the anime/manga's main protagonists, the straw hat pirates, dressed in Lakers gear.

According to Jesse James from Stupid Dope, fans can expect exclusive merchandise and unique activations at the game. Friday's matchup will also feature a unique animation sequence where "One-Piece's" protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, will play basketball wearing the LA Lakers' colors.

"One-Piece" is one of the world's best-selling mangas and has a massive fan base that transcends international borders, just like the Lakers. This collaboration gives fans, who like both basketball and anime, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have an unforgettable experience.

The LA Lakers are making a case for a deep playoff run

The LA Lakers have been rebuilding on the fly this season. They made a coaching change and fired Darwin Ham to bring in former NBA player JJ Redick. They also traded Anthony Davis, who has been one of their core players, for generational superstar Luka Doncic.

These changes have impacted the Purple and Gold positively and they are looking to make a deep playoff run. The iconic NBA franchise has a 35-21 record and fifth seed in the Western Conference.

The arrival of Doncic has had a positive impact on the team. The Slovenian international has become its primary ball handler, relieving the 20-time All-Star LeBron James of the big responsibility and allowing him to use his basketball IQ to play off the ball.

Austin Reaves is also having a breakout season averaging 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. If they stay healthy and keep up their form, the 2020 NBA champions have the potential to win again this year.

