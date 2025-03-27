Little Caesars to bring back Pretzel Crust Pizza: All you need to know about the fan-favorite item

Little Caesars is reintroducing its Pretzel Crust Pizza on March 31, 2025, now offering a Stuffed Pretzel Crust Pizza filled with melted cheese. The original Pretzel Crust Pizza features a buttery soft pretzel crust. It is topped with creamy cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella, Muenster cheeses, and a cheddar sprinkle. Customers can also swap the cheese sauce for marinara, adding customization to the fan-favorite item.

Available online starting March 31, the pizza will be sold in-store and as a Hot-N-Ready option from April 7 to June 22 during evening hours. The return of the Pretzel Crust follows customer demand, with the new stuffed version aiming to elevate the indulgent experience. Greg Hamilton, Little Caesars’ Chief Marketing Officer, stated the upgrade allows fans to “choose their ultimate cheesy, salty, and savory experience.”

What’s new in the Pretzel Crust Pizza

The Pretzel Crust Pizza returns with two key updates:

Stuffed Pretzel Crust: The crust is filled with melted cheese. This adds a gooey layer to the buttery pretzel base. Marinara Option: Customers can replace the cheddar cheese sauce with traditional marinara for a tangier flavor profile.

The original version retains its signature toppings: cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella, Muenster, and a cheddar cheese sprinkle. Both variants use the same pretzel dough, which Little Caesars describes as “soft” and “buttery.”

Availability and ordering details

March 31: The Pretzel Crust and Stuffed Pretzel Crust Pizza debut online at participating locations.

April 7–June 22: Both pizzas become available in-store and online. The classic version will be available as a Hot-N-Ready item from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Customers can use the Little Caesars app or website to place orders or visit in person for the same. The company advises checking local store participation, as availability may vary.

Customer reactions and marketing strategy

Fans have consistently requested the return of the Pretzel Crust since its last limited-time run. Greg Hamilton emphasized that the stuffed crust and marinara options directly respond to this feedback. In a press release on March 26, 2025, Hamilton noted:

"We heard our fans loud and clear—they wanted Pretzel Crust back, and we knew we had to take it up a notch. With the new Stuffed Pretzel Crust, we're allowing guests to choose their ultimate cheesy, salty, and savory experience."

Little Caesars’ brand and history

Little Caesars opened its doors in 1959 (Image via Getty)

Little Caesars, which started as a single Detroit pizzeria in 1959, has grown into the world’s third-largest pizza chain. Its reputation for convenience stems from innovations like the grab-and-go HOT-N-READY® system and tech-forward Pizza Portal® pickup stations.

The Pretzel Crust Pizza first hit menus in the early 2010s as a seasonal special; quickly becoming a cult favorite thanks to its salty pretzel base layered with melted cheeses. Today, the chain operates in all 50 U.S. states and 29 countries. Menu staples like Crazy Bread® and Crazy Puffs® share space with rotating limited-time items, including the returning Pretzel Crust.

This revival of the Pretzel Crust Pizza merges nostalgia with new options. Starting March 31, customers can order online, with in-store availability expanding April 7. For the latest updates, follow Little Caesars on social media or check their website.

