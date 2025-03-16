Rold Gold launches new line of Pretzel Twists: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Rold Gold has announced four new flavors of its fan-favorite Pretzel twists. These will now be available in Dill Pickle, Doritos Cool Ranch, Flamin' Hot Honey Mustard, and Garlic Parmesan flavors.

Ad

Rold Gold is now part of the PepsiCo and FritoLay family and was founded in 1917 by Lorraine Schumaker. It is known for its pretzels and pretzel twists. It has some exciting offerings like football-shaped or heart-shaped pretzels, and has now also introduced some new flavors.

The company has collaborated with some other beloved food companies to produce some exciting flavors. Let's check them out:

Rold Gold's 4 new flavors explored

The company has introduced four new flavors and taken two of them out of other products from the FritoLay family.

Ad

The Cool Ranch pretzel twists bring the much beloved Cool Ranch flavor of Doritos to these oven-baked twists. They are tangy with a little kick to provide an excellent overall delicious flavor. The description on the company website reads:

"Zesty meets crunchy with Doritos® Cool Ranch® Twists. You’ll love this take on our iconic, oven-baked pretzels. Try Rold Gold® Selects® out now!"

Ad

Along with these, Rold Gold is also bringing the Flamin' Hot honey mustard flavor profile that is beloved from Doritos, Cheetos, and Fritos. These pretzel sticks come with the sweetness of honey and the spicy kick of the mustard. Their description reads:

"Flamin’ Hot® joins forces with honey mustard pretzels for a unique combination that offers a delightful balance of sweet and savory, with just enough heat to create a delicious fusion with a kick! Try Rold Gold® Selects® Flamin’ Hot®Honey Mustard!"

Ad

The other two new flavors are Dill Pickle and perhaps one of the most beloved flavors in different food items - Garlic Parmesan. The description of the Dill Pickle flavor reads:

"Dill pickle lovers and pretzel lovers, unite! Our Dill Pickle Flavored Twists are a delectable blend of bold, tangy, and crunchy flavors that are sure to delight your taste buds. Try Rold Gold® Selects® out now!"

Ad

Meanwhile, Garlic Parmesan's description reads:

"Garlic. Parmesan. Pretzels. Three words, so much flavor. Seasoned with a balanced blend of Parmesan cheese and garlic, these pretzel twists will become your go-to snack for any occasion. Try Rold Gold® Selects® out now!"

A few of these flavors were already available at Kroger since last year. However, FritoLay has now brought all four of these flavors nationwide and hence, will be available more prominently in the United States. Moreover, as per All Recipes, more new flavors can be expected later this year.

Ad

FritoLay recently announced other new flavors to its various brands

FritoLay's biggest product, Lay's, has brought a new flavor to its Poppables lineup - Sweet Potato.

Ad

Poppables are crispy and a fluffier version of a normal potato chip. Lay's introduced them in 2017 with sea salt and white cheddar flavors before adding a veggie version to the lineup. It has now introduced a sweet potato flavor that offers a sweet and salty experience.

Meanwhile, Cheetos also introduced a new Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle flavor earlier this year. It features the spice kick of the traditional Flamin' Hot Cheetos with a tanginess of Dill pickle.

With new introductions to the likes of Lay's, Cheetos and Rold Gold, FritoLay is surely keeping its fans excited. All these flavors are available at major retailers across the US.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback