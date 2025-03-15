"Good now I can stop hoarding them lil packs": Fans react to the news of Popeyes launching 3 new dipping sauces

Popeyes, known for its unique New Orleans-style menu offerings of spicy chicken, chicken tenders, and more is bringing its most popular dipping sauces to retail stores nationwide. While this marks the first time for the brand to offer its dipping sauces in a bottled form, fans online have already started raving about them.

Earlier this week on March 12, 2025, a popular food blogger account, @markie_devo on Instagram shared the exciting news about the fast food restaurant chain's new retail offerings, and the internet is buzzing with excitement.

Sharing an image of the three bottled offerings, the account @markie_devo captioned their Instagram post:

“OH!! IT’S ON LIKE FORKING DONKEY KONG!! Popeyes is bringing their famous sauce to select grocery stores in a bottled version.”

After the news of the fast food restaurant chain bringing their three beloved dipping sauces: Blackened Ranch, Sweet Heat, and Mardi Gras Mustard, to grocery aisles for the first time was revealed, several netizens took to social media to express their opinion.

“Good now I can stop hoarding them lil packs of sweet heat,” a fan commented."

Fans react to the news of 3 new dipping sauces (Image via Instagram/@markie_devo)

Meanwhile, some fans asked the brand to bring other flavors of their dipping sauces, so that they won’t need to stop by the drive-thru:

Everything to know about Popeyes’ first-ever grocery line launch

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen told Food & Wine about their new launch:

"Popeyes is bringing its beloved restaurant flavors to grocery aisles for the first time, allowing both loyal fans and new consumers to enjoy our iconic dipping sauces at home."

They further added:

“This launch offers dedicated customers the chance to bring their favorite Popeyes flavors into their own kitchens while introducing new consumers to the bold taste that defines the brand.”

Notably, the Instagram account @markie_devo revealed fans can grab three of the fast food chain’s most beloved sauces starting March 15, 2025, from the grocery stores. The flavors include:

Blackened Ranch: The Blackened Ranch is a savory blackened seasoning blend with creamy buttermilk ranch.

Sweet Heat: The Sweet Heat combines sweet honey with a spicy dash of Aleppo Pepper Hot Sauce.

Mardi Gras Mustard: The Mardi Gras Mustard is made of Creamy Creole mustard, mixed with the bold burn of horseradish.

According to the Instagram user, fans can buy Blackened Ranch and Sweet Heat from March 15, 2025, at retailers including Albertsons, Kroger, Food Lion, Walmart and Amazon.

These flavors come in 18-ounce squeezable bottles. Meanwhile, Mardi Gras Mustard will be rolling out later this spring at select grocers.

About Popeyes

Founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana by Al Copeland, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American multinational chain of fried chicken restaurants. The brand is headquartered in Miami and is currently a subsidiary of Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International.

As a fried chicken restaurant, it is famous for its distinctive, flavorful, and spicy fried chicken offerings including its signature chicken sandwich and Cajun-inspired cuisine. The brand has a global presence with over 3,300 restaurants worldwide.

