5 food brands that fooled us on April Fool's Day 

Although the exact origins of April Fool's Day remain unclear, it is widely recognized as a day for pranks and playful deception. For brands, however, it presents a unique opportunity for creative and engaging marketing campaigns full of pranks. These entertaining campaigns frequently become the topic of conversation and expand the reach of marketing for businesses.

Ad

Food brands usually have a loyal fan base, and companies leave no stone unturned to play with their fans. For years, brands have been pulling pranks on their customers on April Fool's Day. Some fall for it, while others appreciate the prank. This year was no different, as many companies displayed outstanding creativity to fool their fans.

From new bizarre offerings to discontinuing the favorites, here are the five April Fool's Day pranks by food brands

1) Krispy Kreme discontinuing Original Glazed Doughnuts

Ad

Ad

The popular doughnut label played with donut lovers with a post stating that the brand is going to discontinue its OG Glazed Doughnuts, which has been there for 87 years.

In a post on Instagram, Krispy Kreme included a message from the company's Managing Director, which says that the label is saying goodbye to the iconic offering with a heavy heart to make room for the Glazed Raspberry donut. The caption of the post read:

Ad

"Original Glazed™ has been part of our story for 87 years. But the day has finally come, and it’s time to say goodbye. #GoodOGTimes"

2) Terry's Chocolate Mint Toothpaste

Terry's Chocolate Mint Toothpaste (Image via Instagram/@terryschocolateofficial)

Terry's, known for its chocolate offerings, teased fans with a new dental hygiene offering. On April 1, the brand published a post on Instagram featuring Terry's Chocolate Mint Toothpaste. The caption of the post read:

Ad

"Start and end your day the right way with Terry’s NEW Chocolate Mint Toothpaste It will satisfy your cravings whilst leaving you with that minty fresh feeling - mundane teeth brushing is now a delight! Hands up, who’s adding this to their dental routine?"

Interesting reactions from fans flooded the post, and many showed their interest in trying it despite knowing it was just a joke.

Ad

3) Cadbury Creme Egg On the Goo

Ad

Cadbury also hopped on this trend and played with its iconic creme egg filling. The brand teased fans with squeezable sachets filled with the iconic gooey filling of Cadbury Creme Eggs. A video posted on Instagram showcased the creme egg filling sachet dripping over a pack of fries.

The caption read:

"Move over boring condiments, Creme Egg On The Goo is here"

Fans enjoyed the humorous April Fool's Day post and showed interest in pairing it with ice cream or other desserts if such a product really hits the market.

Ad

4) Birds Eye Potato Waffholes

Birds Eye Waffholes (Image via Instagram/@birdseyeuk)

The frozen food brand Birds Eye fooled its customers with a new offering, the Potato Waffholes. In an April Fool's Day stunt, the company 'solved the mystery' about the holes in their grid-patterned potato waffles. The brand unveiled a new product on Instagram, writing:

Ad

"The mystery that has puzzled potato lovers for years has finally been solved...Ever wondered what happens to the holes of your potato waffle? It’s time to fill a gap in the market and share the truth, the hole truth. Introducing Birds Eye Waffholes!"

Many fans took this April Fool's Day stunt at face value and exhibited their excitement for the Waffholes. However, others raised eyebrows at the timing.

Ad

5) Branston Beans Lip Gloss

Ad

Branston, a brand known for its baked beans and pickles, surprised its fans on April Fool's Day by introducing a unique product, the Branston Beans Lip Gloss. The brand described this product as a high-shine, hydrating lip gloss infused with the tomatoey flavor of their classic baked beans.

The caption on the Instagram post read:

"Introducing the first-ever Branston Beans Lip Gloss: hydrating, high-shine, and bursting with that remarkably rich & totally tomatoey flavour."

Ad

These were some of the pranks pulled on April Fool's Day by popular food brands. Interested readers can also check out similar pranks by other brands across social media platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback