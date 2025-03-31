Reese's and Cadbury team up with Jasmine Roth to introduce new Easter tradition: All you need to know

HGTV star and DIY expert Jasmine Roth has partnered with Reese's and Cadbury to introduce a new Easter tradition for 2025. Launched on March 26, the campaign aims to bring back "egging," surprising loved ones by leaving Easter decorations and festive treats, including Reese's and Cadbury Eggs, in various spaces like classrooms, front porches, and work desks to spread holiday cheer.

Hershey's has also launched a dedicated website for the Egging campaign (www.hersheyland.com/easter). It offers some DIY ideas, printable signs, and tips from Jasmine Roth for the perfect "egging." Between Reese's and Cadbury, fans can choose from over 14 seasonal egg-shaped products.

How to participate in the new Easter tradition by Reese's and Cadbury

Traditionally, "egging" has been associated with pranks involving throwing eggs at property. However, Jasmine Roth is redefining the concept with a positive, festive twist. The new tradition involves secretly decorating someone's space with Easter decorations and treats to spread joy and cheer.

The campaign was announced via a press release by Hershey's on March 26, 2025, and through a collaborative post by Jasmine Roth on her Instagram page. In the press release by Hershey's, Jasmine shared her excitement about the initiative:

"There's something so fun about surprising your loved ones, and this tradition does exactly that. I loved decking out my family's house with Easter colors, egg-themed décor, and, of course, my favorite Reese's and Cadbury treats. It's such an easy way to bring joy to your friends, family, or even your neighbors. Who wouldn't want to come home to a sweet surprise?"

To participate in the campaign, individuals have to follow these steps.

Gather supplies

To participate in the challenge, individuals will need some supplies—an assortment of chocolate eggs, colorful plastic eggs, Easter and spring decorations, and a "You've Been Egged" sign. A printable sign is available on the dedicated website for the campaign.

Pick an "Egging" target to share the joy

Pick a loved one to egg—it could be family, neighbors, a friend, or coworkers. Anyone who could use a bit of Easter joy is a good pick. Decorate their spaces with Easter treats, decorations, and the "You've Been Egged" sign for a festive surprise.

Share the surprise

Take a picture of the special moments—both setting up the surprise and the reveal—and share it on Instagram. Tag Jasmine Roth (@jasminerothofficial), Reese's (@reeses), and Cadbury (@cadburyusa) in the post to be a part of the campaign.

Easter Eggs by Reese's and Cadbury

Customers can choose from over 14 Easter egg varieties from the confectionary brands. The Cadbury Easter range includes Creme Egg Milk Chocolate, Royal Dark Chocolate Eggs, Rainbow Milk Chocolate Candy Eggs, and Caramel Milk Chocolate Eggs. These chocolate eggs are available in several sizes and pack options, making them the perfect addition to Easter baskets. There are also packs with an assortment of sweet treats available.

The Reese's lineup includes Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Egg, Peanut Butter Egg, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Creme Eggs, and White Creme Peanut Butter Egg, along with a variety of iconic cups and bags with an assortment of treats. The eggs are available in multiple sizes and packs. Individuals can also find PIECES Peanut Butter Candy in 2.2 oz carrot and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Bunny in two different sizes: 4.25 oz and 5 oz boxes.

