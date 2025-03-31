Ghirardelli releases new Double Chocolate Gluten Free Brownie Mix: All you need to know

Ghirardelli has released a new product: Double Chocolate Gluten-Free Brownie Mix. The chocolate company is now catering to consumers who follow a gluten-free diet.

Ad

Mixes and batters are becoming increasingly common, making cooking and baking more efficient and accessible at home. Consequently, companies are introducing a variety of products to their menus to cater to every consumer. Ghirardelli aims to do the same with its new offering.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Giannis Antetokounmpo and fiancee Mariah take stroll with two sons and daughter as family enjoys Ghirardelli icecream

Ghirardelli's new Double Chocolate Gluten Free Baking Mix explored

Gluten Free Baking Mix (Image via Ghirardelli PR Newswire)

The company's Double Chocolate Baking Mix combines semi-sweet and bittersweet chocolate chips with a blend of cocoa powder and a hint of vanilla, providing a rich and decadent flavor to the brownies. The Gluten-Free version replaces wheat flour with brown rice flour.

Ad

Introducing the new product, Ghirardelli's Vice President of Licensing and Professional Products Division, David Dulyx, said (via PR Newswire):

"This highly anticipated offering allows everyone to enjoy the rich chocolate goodness of Ghirardelli's beloved Double Chocolate Brownie. We're delighted to bring the same cherished craftsmanship and decadent indulgence into the kitchens of all home bakers, regardless of dietary needs."

Ad

To make these brownies, customers just need to add eggs, butter, water, and oil to the baking mix and then bake it. One 18 oz pouch is enough for an 8x8 pan of delicious standard-sized brownies.

The Double Chocolate Gluten Free Brownie Mix is available at Walmart, Kroger, and other participating retail stores, starting at a price of $5.99 per pack.

Also Read: Ghirardelli introduces limited-time Dubai Chocolate Sundae: All you need to know

Ad

Ghirardelli's Easter 2025 offerings

Easter is nearly here, as it is scheduled for April 20, 2025. To celebrate the holiday, many companies have launched new products or brought back some old ones. Ghirardelli has also released special items for Easter 2025. They are:

Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Bunnies:

These are milk chocolates filled with caramel and a hint of sea salt, made in the shape of bunnies to celebrate the festival. The description on the website reads:

Ad

"Experience the delicious, high-quality flavor of GHIRARDELLI Sea Salt Caramel Milk Chocolate Bunnies this Easter. These bunny-shaped Sea Salt Caramel Milk Chocolate candies are the perfect way to connect with friends and family over the holiday. Use these GHIRARDELLI chocolate bunnies to add a festive touch to Easter baskets, or share them as an after-dinner treat.

Ad

"Each chocolate bunny features milk chocolate with a luscious caramel filling and a touch of sea salt for a deliciously indulgent Easter treat. Individually wrapped chocolate bunnies make ideal Easter chocolate and keep the caramel chocolate candy fresh."

A 500-piece pack of this is available for approximately $230 on the website.

Caramel Bunnies:

These are milk chocolates filled with caramel, shaped like bunnies. They are also available in a 500-piece pack.

Ad

Milk Chocolate Hollow Bunny:

Milk Chocolate Hollow Bunny (Image via Ghirardelli)

These features a 3 oz hollow milk chocolate bunny. Its description on the website reads:

Ad

"This Easter chocolate bunny features rich milk chocolate, perfectly sweetened and balanced for the ultimate Easter treat. Each milk chocolate bunny is crafted with care using premium ingredients, including high quality cocoa beans."

These are available on the website in a 16-pc pack for around $90.

Also Read: Krusteaz introduces new Baking Mix: Flavor, price, and more details explored

The company has been around for over 170 years and continues to introduce exciting new chocolate products to its consumers. Founded in California in 1852, its products are available nationwide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback