Krusteaz introduces new Baking Mix: Flavor, price, and more details explored

Krusteaz has introduced a new Baking Mix - Cheesecake Muffin. It brings together the flavors of a cheesecake in a much-easier-to-consume-and-share-form factor.

Krusteaz was founded in 1932 and has been whipping up some excellent mixes and batters over the years. Its pancake and churro mixes are quite renowned and so are other products like cupcakes, brownies, and more.

The company is known for bringing in exciting products regularly and it has kept the trend going this month as well. It has introduced a new flavor in its baking mix range.

Krusteaz's new Cheesecake Muffin Baking Mix

Cheesecake Muffin (Image credits: PR Newswire)

Cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts but it's not always easy to make a perfect one. It requires a great level of technique and even if mastered, it's perhaps not the most convenient for everyday use.

Krusteaz is making it easier for fans with cheesecake cravings with its new Baking Mix. It has combined the flavors of a cheesecake in a muffin-form factor. It makes it more convenient to make and also makes it more shareable with friends and family.

The company's CEO, Andy Heily, said about their new product (via PR Newswire):

"We identified cheesecake as an underrepresented flavor in the muffin mix segment, so we developed a product to fill unmet demand and please the palates of muffin—and cheesecake—lovers everywhere. It's the tasty flavor combination you didn't know you needed!"

The muffin has flavors of vanilla and cinnamon to try to replicate notes from a cheesecake crust. It then has a cheesecake-flavored filling in the centre that oozes out.

To make these, all customers need to do is add water, oil, and eggs to the Bake Mix, put the batter into the muffin pan, and bake. To enhance the flavor of the filling, the company recommends adding four ounces of cream cheese into the batter.

Availability

These Cheesecake Muffin Bake Mixes are currently only available at Kroger and Meijer. However, these will also soon be coming to other major retailers.

One pack of these mixes is enough to make 12 standard-sized muffins and costs $3.99.

Krusteaz launched revolutionary new product last year

Krusteaz batters (Image credits: PR Newswire)

Keeping in line with the concept of making baking easier for its customers, the company launched a brilliant product last year. Called the Krusteaz Batter, it boasted a Pour-and-Bake method with no need of mixing or measuring at all.

Announcing these products in September last year, Andy Heily said (via PR Newswire):

"Since The Krusteaz Company began in 1932 we have been focused on inspiring and empowering Makers everywhere with innovative and delicious baking mixes. I'm so proud of our team for helping continue that legacy with the launch of Krusteaz Batters, delivering on ease, unmatched high quality and delicious taste all in one."

These batters come in three flavors and forms:

Chocolate Brownie - This batter helps make decadent, fudgy and delicious chocolate brownies. Each pack can fill an 8x8 pan and it can be cut as required to make different sized brownies.

Chocolate Cupcake - This batter is used to make fluffy, delicious, and moist chocolate cupcakes. Each pack is enough for eight standard-sized cupcakes. Customers can also bake it into a 9-inch cake instead.

Vanilla Cupcake - This helps make fully, delicious, and sweet vanilla cupcakes. Its size is the same as that of the aformentioned chocolate variant.

These batters retail at around $6.99 per pack but the price could vary in different locations.

