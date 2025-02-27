Costco launches Junior’s Mini Oreo Cheesecakes: All you need to know

Costco, the famous membership-only warehouse club has brought bite-size Mini Oreo Cheesecakes to its shelves. A product by Junior’s Cheesecake, a famous restaurant & deli from Brooklyn, the Oreo Little Fellas has been spotted in Costco, according to All Recipes.

Featuring an Oreo cookie crust, the Oreo Little Fellas is topped with Junior’s famous creamy cheesecake filling speckled with Oreo cookie crumbs. Notably, these mini Oreo cheesecakes are said to be a limited-time offering.

The Oreo Little Fellas by Junior’s Cheesecake are reported to be currently sold in select Costco stores for $11.99.

Costco’s Mini Oreo Cheesecakes offering explored

A decadent combination of Oreos and cheesecake filling, the Oreo Little Fellas are a magical addition to the membership-only wholesale retailer’s bakery aisle. Notably, the six-count pack is a limited-time treat.

On February 24, 2025, the Instagram account @costcobuys shared the availability of these mini cheesecakes in membership-only warehouse stores.

“Junior’s Mini Oreo Cheesecakes at Costco! These taste SO GOOD!”

The Instagram account that is known to constantly share updates on new availabilities at the big-box warehouse club retail stores also shared information about the product’s price and quantity.

“You get 6 total…perfect for sharing or keeping to yourself! ($11.99)”

Junior’s mini cheesecakes are a two-bite wonder. These come in a pack of six. Featuring an Oreo cookie crust, this sweet treat is topped with creamy cheesecake filling which is speckled with Oreos.

Finished with a full-sized Oreo cookie, the Oreo Little Fellas packs are reportedly available to purchase now at the stores for $11.99. This works out to $2 for a single cheesecake.

Meanwhile, last year on April 13, 2024, Junior’s Cheesecake took to its official Instagram account and shared the availability of the product at the wholesale retailer’s Northeast stores.

“Big news, cheesecake lovers! Our 6-Pack OREO Little Fellas have landed at Costco stores in the Northeast!”

As per reports, the cheesecake treat box is currently available in the famous retailer’s Northeast region stores. They have also been spotted at various stores across California, Ohio, and Washington.

Oreo’s 2025 offerings explored

The brand of chocolate sandwich cookies has been dominating the grocery store shelves this year. From cookies to frozen desserts, the brand kicked off 2025 by unveiling seven items in January. These include Game Day Oreo, Oreo Loaded, Oreo Irish Creme Thins, Peanut Butter Oreo Minis, Golden Oreo Cakesters, Frozen Oreo Bites, and Frozen Oreo Mini Bars.

The cookie brand also collaborated with American rapper and singer Post Malone to launch a first-of-its-kind cookie collection. Inspired by the artist, the limited-edition Post Malone Taste Twist OREO Cookies feature never-before-seen swirled creme.

About Junior's

Junior's Restaurant and Bakery was founded in the 1950s in Brooklyn, New York, by Harry Rosen. Famous for its food, fun, and service, the brand has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

Known as the world's most fabulous cheesecake makers, they ship their products nationwide.

