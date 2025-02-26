5 best deals to buy at Costco this week

Costco, a membership-only warehouse club, has become a go-to store for discounted shopping. The American multinational corporation which operates a chain of big-box warehouse club retail stores has some deals this week till March 2, 2025.

The warehouse club is known for selling a wide range of products including groceries, electronics, toys, sporting goods, hardware, health and beauty products at affordable prices. And, to bring it to member’s attention, Costco is offering exclusive member deals as February comes to an end.

Whether a person prefers ordering online or going to the warehouse, there are interesting deals at the retail store this week, both in-store and online, and checking them out (while they’re still available) seems like a good option.

Disclaimer: This list contains the writer’s opinion.

From snacks to protein shakes: 5 best Costco deals that are worth stocking on this week

1) Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis

Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis has $5 off in warehouse and online (Image via Costco)

Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis by Country Archer can be an ideal snack for those seeking well well-seasoned and protein-rich bite. These mini beef sticks are $5 off in both, the warehouse and online.

The wholesale retailer on its official website confirms that the savings are valid from February 22 through March 2, 2025, while supplies last. With an offer limit of 5 per member, these meat sticks come in a 14 oz bag and contain 28 pieces.

Gluten-free, keto, and sugar-free, the Country Archer’s Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis will keep one fueled all day long.

2) Sea Cuisine Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia

Sea Cuisine Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia has $4 off in the warehouse only (Image via Costco)

For those who love seafood options for dinner, the membership-only warehouse is offering $4 off on the Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia by Sea Cuisine. It can be both a fancy and low-effort meal. Easy to prepare in the oven, the fish fillets are crusted with corn tortilla chips, chipotle pepper and garlic.

The seafood comes frozen in a 2-pound pack and contains 17 grams of protein. This deal is valid only in the warehouse.

3) Frito Lay Baked Mix Variety Pack

Frito Lay Baked Mix Variety Pack has $5 off in warehouse and online (Image via Costco)

From February 22 through March 2, the retailer is offering $5 on the Baked Mix Variety Pack by Frito Lay. Valid in the warehouse and online, the offer is limited to 5 per member.

Weighting 37.125 oz, the variety pack contains 30 total bags of oven-baked mix which is gluten-free. The variety snack pack features Lay’s Baked Barbeque Flavored Potato Crisps, Lay’s Baked Original Potato Crisps, Ruffles Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Crisps, and Cheetos Baked Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks.

4) Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shakes

Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shakes has $5 off in warehouse and online (Image via Costco)

Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shakes is a perfect deal for fitness enthusiasts. With $5 off in both warehouse and online, the Costco store is limiting the order to 6 per member.

Featuring 25 grams of protein and 100mg of Omega-3 in each serving, this chocolate-based protein shake by Muscle Milk comes in an 18-count package. Gluten and lactose-free, this shake complements a breakfast spread and can be consumed as a recovery drink post workout.

5) Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Cereal

Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Cereal has $3.70 off in warehouse only (Image via Costco)

The retailer is giving $3.70 off on the Cinnamon Toast Cereal by Catalina Crunch. Keto-friendly, gluten-free, and vegan, this morning cereal features notes of cozy and warm spices. The Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Cereal is on sale in the warehouse only.

While the American Warehouse Club charges an annual membership fee, buying these discounted offerings can be a good call for members who are looking to stock up on wholesome breakfasts, snacks, and meals.

