5 Costco foods that are perfect to air fry

Costco, the American membership-based warehouse club, is known for selling a wide range of products at discounted prices. If a Costco member loves to indulge in healthy and savory treats, using the air fryer seems like a good option. The retail chain has some good frozen snacks and appetizers to keep one's air fryer employed.

Air fryer comes in handy when a person tries to lower their oil intake or need a convenient meal. For those customers who are new to cooking or simply love to use the healthier countertop convection appliance in their kitchen, here are five quick bites that are a perfect pair for an air fryer.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer’s opinion. You can share your thoughts on the Costco food items that you find are apt for air fry.

5 Costco foods you can make in your air fryer: Spanakopita Bites, Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp, and more

1) Spanakopita Bites

Cuisine Adventures Spanakopita is a frozen appetizer (Image via Costco)

Spanakopita Bites is a frozen spinach & feta phyllo pastry by Cuisine Adventures. According to the Costco Business Centre website, this vegetarian and kosher appetizer comes in a tray of 4 with 12 pieces each. It is priced at $16.99. When made in the air fryer, the Greek spinach pie dish turns crispy and flakey, complementing the filling of spinach and feta.

2) Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich is made with cage-free eggs (Image via Costco)

According to the cooking instructions given on Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich’s package, the preferred method to heat up this product is air frying. Microwave heating instructions are also provided, however, air frying seems to give this sandwich a golden and crispy texture.

The bun is a spiral butter croissant that comes with applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese in the middle. One box contains 8 individually wrapped sandwiches, priced at $15.99.

3) Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp

A package of Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp features 30 counts (Image via Costco)

Crunchy on the outside and flavorful on the inside, the Tempura Shrimp is a staple of Japanese cuisine which is enjoyed with a soy dipping sauce.

The retailer's Business Center website states that Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp comes in a 2.35 lb box with 30 counts. While the cooking instructions prefer an oven, these frozen seafood bites can also reach a crispy perfection when baked in an air fryer. This product costs $17.99.

4) Puff Pastry Bites

Cuisine Adventures's Puff Pastry Bites features four flavors (Image via Cuisine Adventures)

Puff Pastry Bites is a vegetarian delight by Cuisine Adventures. The product comprises 48 pieces, featuring four flavors including Roasted Red Pepper & Cheddar, Spinach & Parmesan, Caramelized Onion & Ricotta, and more. It is priced at $11.99.

According to Cuisine Adventures’s website, the product is available to purchase from member-only wholesale stores. These Puff Pastry Bites are prepared in a light and flaky dough and are apt to bake in an air fryer.

5) Crab Cake Minis

Phillips Crab Cake Minis is a warehouse-only product (Image via Costco)

Crab Cake Minis by Phillips are finger fish snacks ideal for any party. This appetizer when air-fried results in a crispy and golden seafood treat. According to the wholesale retailer, it is a same-day and warehouse-only product. It comes in a 1 lb 2 oz package with 36 piece count and costs $19.99.

While several other Costco snacks including bagels, muffins, pizzas, and even wontons can be air-fried, these five frozen appetizers don’t take long to cook and don't require much preparation.

