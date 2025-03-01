Costco introduced the new Tiramisu Cheesecake to its bakery and dessert offerings in February 2025. Already popular with Costco regulars, the Tiramisu Cold Brew Coffee Cheesecake at Costco reportedly brings together the best of two worlds—the coffee-laden Italian tiramisu and the decadent New York-style cheesecakes.

Ad

Made by Costco's Kirkland Signature brand, the Tiramisu Cheesecake is priced at $23.99 and weighs about 4.5 pounds, making it ideal for large gatherings and celebrations. Since Costco is known to rotate its bakery items, the coffee-infused cheesecake will likely be available for a limited period before it goes off the shelves.

Costco's new Tiramisu Cheesecake: Availability, flavor and portion size explored

The Tiramisu Cheesecake has been spotted on Costco shelves in Alaska, California, Colorado, Delaware, and Texas. Based on customer reactions on social media, it is likely that the cheesecake may not yet available at all Costco locations. Customers can check in with their local branch to see if the cheesecake is available by calling or visiting the store.

Ad

Ad

Incorporating flavors of Tiramisu

The new Tiramisu Cheesecake at Costco by Kirkland Signature has rich flavors of cold brew coffee, mascarpone, and cocoa in each bite.

The base of the cheesecake is a graham cracker and cocoa crust. Layered on this is a cold brew coffee-infused cheesecake layer, with the slight bitterness of coffee cutting through the creamy, sweet flavor of cheesecake. The cheesecake is topped with a mascarpone whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa, tying in all the classic tiramisu flavors. Southern Living recommends enjoying a slice with a warm cup of coffee.

Ad

Traditional tiramisu features espresso-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese, and cocoa powder, giving the dessert a soft, layered texture with an intense flavor of coffee. Costco's version adapts those flavors into the denser, firmer texture of cheesecake, making it easier to slice and serve.

The Tiramisu Cheesecake has the flavors of a classic Tiramisu infused into a cheesecake (Image via Getty)

Portion size

Ad

Costco's bakery offerings are known to have generous portions for affordable prices- this 4.5-pound cheesecake could be served in 16 servings. This dessert heavily features dairy items and eggs and is likely high in caloric and sugar content. Those with dietary restrictions and preferences can read the food label for more information.

More at the Costco Bakery

The coffee flavor in the cheesecake is bold and not subtle. This cheesecake may not be the right dessert option for those who do not enjoy the taste of coffee or are on the fence about tiramisu. For those looking for alternative cheesecake flavors, @costcobuys on Instagram has spotted Oreo Cheesecakes on the shelves.

Ad

Ad

The Costco Bakery offers several options for everyone looking for a sweet treat, such as the famous almond croissant. The Tiramisu Bar cake has also been quite popular with customers looking for other coffee-flavored desserts. Customers can walk into their local Costco Bakery to see all the items available.

The Tiramisu Cheesecake is the latest in Costco's long list of seasonal and specialty, limited-period sweet treats that keep customers coming back for more interesting dessert pairings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback