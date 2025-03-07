Drumstick introduces first-ever Peanut Butter Sundae Cones: Price, availability, and more details explored

Drumstick, the frozen dessert brand, is debuting a first-of-its-kind peanut butter-flavored sundae cone this March. The beloved sundae cone brand has introduced its fans to the We Love Peanut Butter pack.

According to PR Newswire, the pack includes a mix of peanut butter and chocolate peanut butter sundae cones with a peanut butter center. The We Love Peanut Butter pack comes in a variety pack of 8 and features fan-favorite crispy cones and chocolatey nuggets. The ice cream cone retails at $9.99 and is available for fans to buy nationwide.

Drumstick’s new We Love Peanut Butter pack: Flavors explored

America's beloved sundae cone brand has added a new peanut butter-themed ice cream cone variety pack to its line-up. The latest We Love Peanut Butter pack is a perfect launch for fans who love the condiment, featuring eight cones in either peanut butter or chocolate peanut butter flavors.

Earlier this week, the frozen sundae cone brand took to its official Instagram account and confirmed the launch of this exciting new addition to the frozen novelty aisle. It captioned:

"NEW cone alert Introducing our NEW Drumstick peanut butter cone dipped in a chocolatey cookie coating."

With the cones having a peanut butter center, each flavor of the sundae cone is dipped in the brand's iconic chocolatey coating full of cookie pieces throughout.

Elmer Gonzalez, Brand Manager at the ice cream brand, said in a press release on March 5, 2025 (via PR Newswire):

"We know there are so many peanut butter fans out there, but there aren't too many peanut butter frozen novelties and even fewer cones."

Gonzalez further continued:

"As America's favorite sundae cone, we wanted to change that in a way only Drumstick could. Each cone delivers a punch of peanut butter flavor that we take over the top by dipping it in a rich coating of chocolatey cookie pieces. If you're someone who likes to snack on peanut butter, you'll want to try these."

Notably, the variety pack of 8, which offers a delicious selection of peanut butter and chocolate peanut butter sundae cones, also contains fan-favorite salty and sweet ice cream elements, including the crispy cone and chocolatey nugget.

Price, availability and related deals

The We Love Peanut Butter is an 8-piece variety pack. This new addition to the brand's frozen dessert aisle is priced at $9.99.

The We Love Peanut Butter pack is on sale nationwide. According to the brand's website, fans can purchase the new launch from retailers including Walmart, Dollar General, and Walgreens.

Meanwhile, ahead of the full moon on March 14, 2025, the brand is offering its fans a chance to win prizes, including a one-of-a-kind Full Moon Package, a year's supply of Drumstick sundae cones, or exclusive Drumstick merch.

About Drumstick

A part of Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc., which is a leading ice cream company in the U.S. and owned by Froneri, the sundae cone brand was invented in 1928 by the Parker Brothers. Notably, the Drumstick Company was purchased by Nestlé in 1991.

Known for its chocolate coating and nutty waffle cone, the frozen dessert-filled ice cream cone brand offers a variety of cones like classic, minis, and plant-based. It is available in the United States, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and other countries.

