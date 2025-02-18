Duncan Hines releases new baking mixes exclusively at Walmart: Flavors, availability, and product details explored 

Duncan Hines has introduced new baking mixes, available exclusively at Walmart. The latest release features a collaboration with Peeps, bringing a seasonal twist to classic cake mixes and frostings. The lineup includes a Peeps Yellow Cake Mix, Sunny Yellow Vanilla Frosting, and a Cupcake Kit, all inspired by the well-known marshmallow treats.

With their bright colors and springtime appeal, these new products aim to capture the festive spirit of the season. Each item is designed for easy at-home baking, offering a convenient way to create themed desserts. As these mixes are available only at Walmart, interested buyers must check their local stores or online listings while supplies last.

Peeps-inspired cake mix joins the Duncan Hines lineup

Duncan Hines Peeps Cupcake Mix & Yellow Cake Mix

The highlight of this release is the Peeps Cake Mix, which features a yellow-colored batter inspired by the candy’s signature look. The company has designed the mix for ease of use, allowing bakers to make a standard cake or cupcakes with minimal effort.

The Peeps Cupcake Kit offers a more complete option, including a yellow cake mix, white vanilla frosting, and pastel-colored Peeps-shaped sprinkles. Each kit makes 12 cupcakes and is aimed at those looking for a quick way to prepare festive desserts.

Both products align with the brand's history of introducing seasonal and collaboration-based baking mixes, similar to previous partnerships like its Dolly Parton Southern-style desserts and Swiss Miss-themed cake mixes.

Sunny Yellow Vanilla Frosting complements the new cake mix

Sunny Yellow Vanilla Frosting (Image via Walmart)

To complement the cake mix, Duncan Hines has introduced Sunny Yellow Vanilla Frosting. This frosting features a bright yellow color, matching the Peeps theme, and a classic vanilla flavor.

While the flavor remains a traditional vanilla, the bold yellow shade aims to make it a standout choice for decorating cakes and cupcakes. Bakers can use it to frost an entire cake, top cupcakes, or add a vibrant touch to other homemade desserts.

For those who prefer a more decorative approach, the frosting pairs well with the Peeps Cupcake Kit, which includes themed sprinkles for a more festive look.

Exclusive availability at Walmart

The Duncan Hines Peeps baking mixes and frosting are available exclusively at Walmart. While some products have already appeared in select stores, they can also be found online.

Due to the seasonal nature of the collaboration, availability may vary by location. Those interested in purchasing the new baking mixes may want to check Walmart’s website or visit their nearest store to confirm stock.

Historical collaborations by Duncan Hines

Duncan Hines has a history of partnerships with cultural icons and brands:

Dolly Parton : Released Dolly Parton-themed mixes featuring banana pudding and coconut cake.

: Released Dolly Parton-themed mixes featuring banana pudding and coconut cake. Swiss Miss : Partnered with Swiss Miss for hot cocoa cake mix and frosting.

: Partnered with Swiss Miss for hot cocoa cake mix and frosting. Oreo: Teamed up with Oreo for a cookies-and-cream brownie mix.

The Peeps collaboration marks its first venture into marshmallow-inspired baking products.

The Duncan Hines Peeps collaboration is part of a limited-time seasonal release. As with previous special editions, these items are expected to be available only while supplies last. With their bright colors and springtime branding, the collection strives to add a festive touch to their baking. Consumers interested in trying these products may want to act quickly, as limited-edition items often sell out.

