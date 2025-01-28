Dolly Parton launches new baking mixes with Duncan Hines: Product details explored

Dolly Parton is back with a brand-new collaboration alongside Duncan Hines, introducing an exciting lineup of baking mixes and products. Reflecting her passion for cooking and hospitality, Dolly's latest offerings include a range of cake and cookie mixes, along with a unique pancake syrup.

This launch follows her previous culinary ventures, adding a touch of her signature style to everyday baking essentials. With this collection, the singer-songwriter offers a mix of classic flavors and creative designs, making them an enticing option for home bakers.

Dolly Parton’s new cake and cookie mixes

Dolly Parton's new releases with Duncan Hines (Image via Duncan Hines)

The latest collaboration between Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines introduces four baking mixes: two cake mixes and two cookie mixes. These products aim to reflect Parton’s signature charm while providing simple yet flavorful baking options to households.

Vanilla flavored cake mix : This mix combines traditional vanilla extract with a touch of Tahitian vanilla, delivering a balanced and aromatic flavor profile.

: This mix combines traditional vanilla extract with a touch of Tahitian vanilla, delivering a balanced and aromatic flavor profile. Strawberry flavored cake mix : Featuring a vibrant pink hue, this strawberry-flavored cake mix adds a fun and colorful twist to desserts.

: Featuring a vibrant pink hue, this strawberry-flavored cake mix adds a fun and colorful twist to desserts. Sugar cookie mix : Designed to create 24 soft and chewy cookies, this mix provides a quick solution for homemade sugar cookies.

: Designed to create 24 soft and chewy cookies, this mix provides a quick solution for homemade sugar cookies. Chocolate chip cookie mix: Combining chocolate chips and chunks, this mix yields 24 cookies with a rich, chocolatey texture.

To create customized treats, these mixes can also be paired with Dolly’s ready-to-spread vanilla or strawberry frostings.

A playful touch: Guitar-shaped pancake syrup

Dolly's Original Syrup (Image via Baking with Dolly)

In addition to the baking mixes, the singer-songwriter has introduced a unique pancake syrup in a guitar-shaped bottle. The bottle comes with a playful design that highlights Parton's connection to music and adds a fun element to the kitchen. Paired with her buttermilk pancake mix, this syrup claims to offer an easy way to elevate breakfast.

Availability and where to buy

Major grocery retailers across the United States have stocked these new baking mixes and pancake syrup. Additionally, they can be purchased online through the Baking with Dolly website and Duncan Hines's official website, providing convenient access for customers nationwide.

These products come just in time for Valentine’s Day, offering festive options for celebrations or everyday baking.

Dolly's passion for cooking and family traditions

Good Lookin' Cookin' - The Cookbook (Image via Shop Dolly Parton)

Dolly Parton has always been passionate about cooking, and the launch of her new baking line is no surprise. She credits her passion to her family traditions. Her recent cookbook, co-authored with her sister Rachel, highlights the importance of food in preserving memories and connecting with loved ones. Filled with recipes passed down through generations, the book showcases her deep appreciation for Southern cooking.

Dolly Parton’s collaboration with Duncan Hines brings a new lineup of baking mixes and products that reflect her creative spirit and love for food. From cake mixes to cookie dough and a guitar-shaped syrup bottle, the collection aims to add a touch of fun and flavor to baking routines.

