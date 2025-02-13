“Pls don’t be a man” — Fans manifest a female collaboration as Tyla teases a mystery artist feature for ‘PUSH 2 START’ remix

Social media is abuzz with speculation that Tyla, the South African singer, will soon release a remix of her hit single Push 2 Start with a mystery artist. The announcement of the remix was shared by @PopBase on X on February 12. However, it remains unclear when the track will be dropped. The singer had originally released Push 2 Start in November 2024.

Following the news by Pop Base, netizens started wondering who the guest artist could be. One X user, @ungodlyhottie, hoped the mystery feature wasn't a male, writing:

"Pls don’t be a man. Pls don't be a man. Pls don't be a man..."

Some netizens also mentioned the singer's previous collaboration with Travis Scott for the remix of Water. One X user, named @mekgyalupset, expressed that they had been excited about Tyla collaborating with a female artist, but it had turned out to be Travis Scott instead.

"It better not be a f**king man again. We don't need Water ft. Travis Scott 2.0," a netizen wrote on X.

"Im a little scared cause the last time we were so hyped for the water remix and it turned out to be travis," another said.

"Please let this be a female artist, I’m tired of men ruining songs," an X user commented.

Meanwhile, some netizens started guessing who the mystery feature might be, mentioning artists like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B.

"I think its cardi but i want her to drag rihanna out the shadows and into the booth," one netizen tweeted.

"If it’s not Nicki she can keep it & we’ll keep pushing the original," another wrote on X.

"Omg i hope it’s nicki because that would be a GAG," a fan remarked.

Tyla's high school friend was the creative director of the Push 2 Start music video

Tyla performing at the MTV EMAs 2024 (Image via Getty)

According to The Yanos Magazine on February 13, Thato Nzimande, Tyla's high school friend, was the creative director of the music video for Push 2 Start. Meanwhile, one of the singer's fan pages on X, @TylaClub, posted an old clip of the two dancing in their high school uniforms, along with the behind-the-scenes footage of the music video, showing the years-long friendship the two share.

The single from last year performed well on the charts, reaching #4 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, #1 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100, #2 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, and #70 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Furthermore, the music video has garnered over 53 million views, along with the track getting over 150 million streams on Spotify.

In an interview with ELLE in September 2024, Tyla shared that she carefully picks her sound, image, and style. She also talked about how all of these aspects tie in with her music, as she said:

"I’m very involved in everything that I do: my sound, my image, what I wear, what I look like. It does matter, and it does matter that it goes with how I’m feeling, and it ties in with the music. Because at the end of the day, I’m an artist. I model, but it’s on the side."

For the unversed, Tyla went viral with her single Water in 2023. The "Water Dance Challenge" gained massive popularity on TikTok, skyrocketing the 23-year-old singer into stardom.

The pop star dropped her self-titled debut album in March 2024. Later, in October 2024, she released the deluxe edition of her album, titled Tyla +.

