 "It’s getting boring now" — Tyla reacts to her Water music video being compared to Britney Spears' I'm A Slave 4 U

South African singer Tyla went viral for her track Water which created quite a rage across social media platforms with the #WaterChallenge. While the music video of the song was highly praised, it was also compared to that of early 2000s pop icon Britney Spears' I'm A Slave 4 U video.

On June 5, Talking with Dazed about the constant comparison between the two videos, Tyla commented:

“Honestly, when people bring up these references, most of the time there was never a reference. It’s never, ‘Make the video look completely like this.’ It’s getting boring now.”

Expressing her intention to move away from the comparison of her music video to that of Britney Spears, Tyla told Dazed that her team has "many cool things of this time, new creatives". She also mentioned that she loves working with people having new and fresh ideas.

Trending

"It’s literally random people who just did something they felt in the moment"— Tyla comments on the choreography in her videos

During the conversation regarding the Water music video, the Been Thinking singer mentioned one of her observations on the kind of choreography her videos feature. She mentioned if one is dancing and sweating, they're doing too much.

Additionally, she talked about how her videos made a particular type of dance popular and stated:

“Even the dances that we come up with, it’s literally random people who just did something they felt in the moment which just caught on and now the world is doing it.”

In her interview with Dazed, the Jump singer also talked about how she always wants to be authentic to herself. Expanding on her ideology, she said she expresses herself by making music and speaking about topics of maturity through the medium.

She also talked about having indirect references and information in her songs stating that she thinks it's cool when people find out the meaning along the way. She told:

"I enjoy music that’s deeper [where] you need to dissect it to find out what’s really happening.”

Tyla's team comprises Sammy SoSo, Corey Keay, Mocha, and Ari PenSmith who she fondly calls the "Fantastic Four." Talking about her team, the singer said that she has had the opportunity to work with many people during the making of her LP. However, she gave a special mention to the team that she landed on stating she feels like they get her and bring out a lot of her personality.

In addition to the constant comparisons of her music video to that of a pop icon, her first album, Tyla, was criticized online for "lack of sonic diversity". Commenting on the same, the singer mentioned that the Afrobeats and amapiano genres are huge yet new to a wide range of audiences.

She also said that to understand her culture and genre people need to listen to Kabza De Small, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Scorpion Kings given these are the roots of where her sound emerges from.

She also addressed the injury that took place in March owing to which she canceled her world tour. Tyla told the publication that she's still listening to her body and knows "when to slow down for the greater good".