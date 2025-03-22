Hershey’s introduces 2 new coffee-inspired candies: All you need to know

Hershey’s is expanding its chocolate lineup with two coffee-inspired treats: Caramel Macchiato and Café Espresso Nuggets. Launching in May 2025 as per Allrecipes, these limited-edition candies revive flavors previously featured in holiday assortments, now available in standalone 10-ounce pouches. The move marks the brand's latest innovation, tapping into the coffee-chocolate trend rarely seen in the candy aisle.

The Caramel Macchiato Nuggets blend milk chocolate with vanilla and espresso, while the Café Espresso version pairs dark chocolate with bold espresso. Both will be sold online and at Hershey’s Chocolate World locations in Pennsylvania and New York City.

Breaking down Hershey’s new coffee-inspired candies

From holiday packs to shelves: Coffee Nuggets return (Image via Walmart)

The Caramel Macchiato Nuggets mimic the layered flavors of the popular coffeehouse drink. It blends creamy milk chocolate with vanilla and espresso. The milk chocolate base mirrors the steamed milk in a caramel macchiato. Meanwhile, the espresso adds a subtle bitterness.

The Café Espresso Nuggets use dark chocolate to amplify the robust, bitter notes of espresso. It targets fans of less sugary, sophisticated treats. Both candies are part of the brand's Nuggets line. It includes varieties like Almond, Cookies ’n’ Creme, and Toffee Almond.

Availability and purchasing options

The espresso and caramel macchiato nuggets will be available in 10 oz pouches (Image via Walmart)

Starting in May 2025, the coffee-inspired Nuggets will be sold in 10-ounce pouches. They'll be available online and at Hershey’s Chocolate World stores in Pennsylvania, and Times Square, New York as per Allrecipes.

These locations often debut limited-time products before wider releases. For example, the brand previously launched regional flavors like “Strawberry Milkshake Kisses” at these locations before expanding distribution.

The candies are available for a limited time according to Allrecipes. The 2024 holiday assortment that first featured these flavors sold out quickly, indicating potential consumer interest.

Hershey’s history of flavor innovation

Butterbeer Kisses (Image via Hersheyland)

Hershey’s has a long track record of experimenting with unconventional flavors. Recent examples include:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie Cups : A mix of peanut butter, chocolate, and pie crust flavors.

: A mix of peanut butter, chocolate, and pie crust flavors. Cotton Candy Kit Kats : A pink-and-blue swirled white chocolate bar.

: A pink-and-blue swirled white chocolate bar. Butterbeer Hershey’s Kisses: Tied to Harry Potter partnerships. These feature butterscotch and shortbread notes.

The coffee Nuggets first appeared in a 2024 holiday variety pack alongside seasonal flavors like Peppermint Hot Cocoa and Gingerbread. Their transition to standalone products mirrors the success of the brand's Cookies ’n’ Creme Nuggets, which began as a limited release before becoming permanent.

Why coffee is a rare focus for Hershey’s

Coffee-chocolate combinations dominate cafes and bakeries but are uncommon in the packaged candy aisle. These flavors align with several trends:

Adult-targeted snacks : Millennials and Gen Z consumers seek “grown-up” flavors like espresso or dark chocolate.

: Millennials and Gen Z consumers seek “grown-up” flavors like espresso or dark chocolate. Functional ingredients : Coffee’s natural caffeine content appeals to shoppers looking for energy boosts in snacks.

: Coffee’s natural caffeine content appeals to shoppers looking for energy boosts in snacks. Premiumization: Dark chocolate, used in the Café Espresso Nuggets, is perceived as higher quality and less sugary.

The new Caramel Macchiato and Café Espresso Nuggets offer a caffeinated twist on classic chocolates; available for a limited time starting May 2025. For updates on wider availability, check the chocolate company's official website or social media channels.

