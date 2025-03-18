Which coffee shop is named the best in the world for 2025? Details explored

The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops released a ranking of the top 100 coffee shops across the globe via an Instagram post on February 22, 2025. In this debut ranking, the flagship cafe of Toby's Estate in Chippendale, Sydney, bagged the first spot.

In the index, 14 US coffee shops managed to secure a place, where Onyx Coffee Lab, operating in Arkansas, ranked number 2. The ranking was bestowed at the Coffeefest Madrid 2025, which took place on February 15-17, 2025. The selection criteria used multiple evaluation parameters and a voting process.

The 100 Best Coffee Shops ranking employs 8 evaluation criteria

The third edition of Coffeefest took place in Madrid from February 15–17, and 43,000 people, from coffee lovers to experts, attended the event. Apart from other events, one of the major highlights was the inaugural gala of The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops, honoring the best coffee makers.

Talking about this feat, @theworlds100bestcoffeeshops posted on Instagram on February 18 and captioned it with:

"We’ve travelled to the most remote places of the planet to bring you an exclusive list of the best coffee shops in the world with the following criteria to achieve EXCELLENCE"

The selection process was quite comprehensive and took months to curate this list. According to the evaluator's website, the coffee shops were assessed based on the following 8 criteria:

Quality of coffee

Barista Expertise

Customer Service

Innovation

Ambience and atmosphere

Sustainability practices

Food and pastry quality

Consistency

The final list was not based solely on the discretion of some experts but went through public scrutiny as well. As the website states, coffee lovers around the world cast their votes online. However, a panel of experts comprising renowned roasters, baristas, and coffee connoisseurs conducted a more objective assessment.

In the final score, the experts' votes were reportedly given 70 percent of weightage and the remaining 30 percent was allocated to the public opinion.

Which other coffee shops made it to the list?

In this ranking, Toby’s Estate's Chippendale flagship outlet secured the top position. The specialty coffee roaster has been serving beverages since 1997. The flagship winner store of the label features an island brew bar experience for its customers where they can interact with the baristas and enjoy the whole coffee-making process.

Also, the spot is known for its toasties, baguettes, and pastries to pair with coffee-based beverages. For this achievement, the roastery shared the joy in the following words on its website:

"We love our coffee—but now it’s official, the rest of the world does too! Our flagship café and roastery in Chippendale, Sydney, has just been crowned 'The World’s Best Coffee Shop' at the inaugural World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops Gala in Madrid, Spain."

The coffee house further stated:

"This global recognition wasn’t just about the coffee (though let’s be honest, it’s pretty damn good). The judges looked at everything—quality, barista experience, customer service, innovation, atmosphere, sustainability, food, and consistency—and we came out on top."

The list features a total of 14 coffee shops in the US, and among them, the top five shops with their global positions are:

Onyx Coffee Lab—Global rank 2

Prevail Coffee—Global rank 17

Savaya Coffee Market—Global rank 21

Panther Coffee—Global rank 30

Push X Pull—Global rank 34

The ranking was the first of its kind and offers a benchmark to many coffee enthusiasts. Interested people can check out the full rank list on the official page of the evaluator.

