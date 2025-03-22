7-Eleven and Hershey’s team up to release The Shaq-A-Licious XL Sour Pineapple Slurpee: All you need to know

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has partnered with 7-Eleven and The Hershey Company to launch the Shaq-A-Licious XL Sour Pineapple Slurpee, bringing his bold personality to the beverage world.

This limited-time slurpee debuted on March 18, 2025, and will be offered until April 29, 2025. This new offering projects the bold, tangy flavor of sour pineapple to the classic slurpee lineup.

Inspired by the Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, the slurpee replicates the nostalgic flavors of pineapple with a sweet and sour punch. Individuals who enjoy the fruity mildness of pineapple along with a puckering sour edge might enjoy this latest 7-Eleven and Hershey's collab.

A slurp-worthy collaboration by 7-Eleven and Hershey's

After drawing inspiration from the fan-favorite sour Pineapple flavor of Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, the slurpee features sweet and sour flavors. The beverage balances the sweetness of ripe pineapple with a tangy twist.

By collaborating with Hershey's, 7-Eleven continues to expand its product lineup, while catering to wide customer tastes and preferences. Shaquille O'Neal stepped into the candy industry with the fun launch of XL gummies. Their unique shape and bold flavors have resonated with the fans since then, making this launch more of a hit.

Launch and availability

The Pineapple Slurpee was launched on March 18, 2025, and is available at participating 7-Eleven, speedway, and strip stores across the US. This limited-time launch will only be available until April 29, 2025, so customers have over a month to get their hands on this refreshing beverage.

Background of the Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies

The Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, a joint venture between Shaq and the Hershey company, were introduced in September 2024.

Compared to ordinary gummies, they are noticeably bigger. These gummies, come in pineapple, mixed berry, and watermelon flavors. They have forms based on Shaq's nicknames, like "Deisel," "The Big Cactus," and "The Big Shamrock."

The new Slurpee introduction was inspired by the sour pineapple flavor, which was the most popular among all the varieties.

Promotional offer and consumer opinion

A flavor addition to their Slurpee lineup (Image via Getty)

To celebrate the launch of the Shaq-A-Licious XL Sour Pineapple Slurpee, 7-Eleven is providing a special promotion.

Customers who purchase any size of the Pineapple Slurpee can get the 6.2-ounce bag of the Shaq-A-Licious Gummies for $2. This deal will not only gather customer attention but will also boost the popularity of the new Slurpee flavor.

The promotional offer of combining Shaq-A-Licious XL Sour Pineapple Slurpee and the Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies will let customers enjoy both products while saving a few bucks on their gummy purchases.

Final Thoughts

The Shaq-A-Licious XL Sour Pineapple Slurpee is an exciting collaboration between 7-Eleven, Shaquille O'Neal, and the Hershey company. By bringing the popular pineapple gummy flavor to the Slurpee machine, this partnership is offering a refreshing beverage option for the warm season.

