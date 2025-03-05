Trader Joe's launches new Sour Strawberry Candy Belts: All you need to know about the fan-favorite candy

Trader Joe's has introduced a new sour gummy candy, Sour Strawberry Candy Belts, to its lineup, according to All Recipes.

A blend of strawberry flavor with the beloved sour candy formula, the Sour Strawberry Candy Belts tubs were reportedly spotted by fans in a Trader Joe's store in Arizona. Said to be on shelves nationwide by the end of this month, this treat comes in a 10-ounce package and is vegan.

Notably, the famous retail chain has yet to make the Sour Strawberry Candy Belts official on its website.

Trader Joe's new Sour Strawberry Candy Belts

With March here, Trader Joe's is launching new products, including Sour Strawberry Candy Belts, which has quickly become an online favorite.

Last week on February 25, Instagram user Shannon Fong who runs @traderjoesobsessed, shared:

“Have you tried these yet?? They could be more sour but the strawberry flavor is great strawberry flavor! FYI these were spotted in Campbell Az”

On February 23, 2025, Instagram user Kreg Sterns, who updates on vegan products across Costco, Whole Foods, Aldi, and Trader Joe's, also informed of the candy.

Sterns, through his account @bigboxvegan shared:

“NEW Trader Joe’s vegan sour strawberry candy belts have been spotted! My store said they’re still in “coming soon” status but someone posted them on Facebook and said they’re amazing!”

While the price is yet to be known, the Sour Strawberry Candy Belts were spotted by fans in a Trader Joe's store in Arizona. Packed in a tub, they come in 10-ounce packages and are naturally flavored.

Shared by TJ's fans, these Instagram posts also reveal the Sour Strawberry Candy Belts package consists of 10 stripes. This candy is vegan and serves three people.

Availability

A perfect balance of sweetness, tartness, and chewiness, the Sour Strawberry Candy Belts are rumored to be on Trader Joe's shelves nationwide by the end of the month or very early April, as per Parade.

Notably, the Sour Strawberry Candy Belts, which is a classic fruity and gummy candy treat featuring the iconic strawberry flavor, has yet to be announced as an official spring-time offering by the American grocery store chain.

It is also not confirmed if the chain has plans to release new flavors in the Candy Belt offering, or if the new Sour Strawberry Candy Belts will be a year-round product.

About Trader Joe’s

America’s neighborhood grocery store chain first opened its doors to customers in 1967 in Pasadena, California. It was founded by Joe Coulombe as a modest chain of convenience stores.

Now, the brand has 593 stores in 43 American states and the District of Columbia. It sells a variety of food and non-food items, including produce, snacks, frozen foods, skincare products, candles, beverages, and greeting cards.

Notably, the grocery chain doesn’t sell a lot of branded items. It is known for its offering of everyday basics, and unique and interesting products in its own branded label.

