Trader Joe’s has allegedly brought back a seasonal bakery item that many love. The American grocery store chain has restocked the famous Danish Pecan Kringles.

Baked in a braid or oval shape, the Pecan Kringles earned a fan-favorite status at the American grocery store for its buttery and flaky crust surrounding a sweet filling. According to All Recipes, the pastry is only available to grab from the brand’s store for a limited time.

Notably, the Pecan Kringles at Trader Joe’s are made by the Racine, Wisconsin-based O & H Danish Bakery. They are reportedly one of the few non-private items sold by the grocery store.

Trader Joe’s restock Pecan Kringles

Trader Joe’s, known to frequently bring back old products has once again catered to customer nostalgia and loyalty by restocking seasonal favorite, Pecan Kringles. A product of O & H Danish Bakery from Wisconsin, the dessert is a beloved product that has returned to the shelves of the nationwide retailer.

Starting last month in January 2025, shoppers and kringle enthusiasts noticed the return of the seasonal bakery favorite, Pecan Kringles during their trip to TJ's.

While the grocer hasn’t shared the details of their return on its social media or website, fans insist that the O & H Danish Bakery's Pecan Kringle dessert is back on the shelves.

On January 15, 2025, Instagram user @trader_joes_treasure_hunt, a fan page that is known to share new, must-haves, and reviews of the products that the American grocery store chain brings shared:

“It’s time to Pecan! Pecan Kringle is back at Trader Joe’s!!”

Describing the product as a flaky, buttery pastry, filled with a sweet nutty pecan filling and topped with icing drizzle, the Instagram user confirmed that the Pecan Kringles are priced at $9.99.

Erin Norcross, a Trader Joe’s fanatic on January 19, 2025, confirmed on her Instagram account @erin_funfoodie about the Pecan Kringles restock.

The Instagram user exclaimed:

“Back for the season!”

Sharing her experience, Norcross revealed that the famous dessert reminds her of pecan pie and recommends eating it warm with a cup of coffee.

Pecan Kringles: Flavor explored

The O & H Danish Pecan Kringle is buttery and rich. Stuffed with a sweet filling, this dessert is an oval-shaped pastry that features ultra-thin flaky layers and a white glaze topping.

The American bakery describes their Danish Pecan Kringle as a beloved sweet treat that has been a favorite for over 70 years. According to O & H, their pecan dessert is made using a homemade-style pastry folded around a smooth brown sugar and cinnamon filling featuring chopped pecans.

The bakery says on its website:

"You will be hooked after the first bite."

The O & H Danish Bakery mentions that the Pecan Kringles are one of their most popular flavors among others including apple, almond, raspberry, and cherry.

Pecan Kringles: Availability and price

A seasonal item, the Pecan Kringles by the famous Wisconsin-based O & H Danish Bakery is usually a favorite grab around Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

However, the American grocery store has restocked this old-fashioned and rich bakery item for $9.99 for a limited time. Notably, the bakery claims that it takes three full days for every Kringle to make.

