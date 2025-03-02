5 ongoing Costco recalls

Costco, one of the largest retailers in the world, has reportedly issued a series of recalls relating to products across the United States, Canada, and more. The membership-based warehouse club that sells a wide range of consumer products at discounted prices has urged its customers to return a string of items due to being potentially harmful.

Ad

With food safety alerts becoming a regular concern, the wholesale retailer is known to recall products when consumer safety is questioned. This practice is commonly seen in products including meat, fish, poultry, dairy products, and fresh produce after they are exposed to possible contamination with bacteria posing a health risk.

However, this month’s recalls to protect public health also include appliances, medicine, and more, as per Eating Well (published February 26, 2025). From food items to medicines to electronics, here are certain ongoing Costco recalls a customer should know of.

Ad

From Canned Tuna to Ovens: 5 ongoing recalls a Costco member should be aware of

1) Canned Tuna

Tuna was recalled due to a manufacturing defect (Image via Freepik)

Earlier this month, Costco, among other retail stores, including Trader Joe’s, recalled canned tuna of multiple brands. On February 11, 2025, the wholesale retailer recalled Genova’s 7-ounce yellowfin tuna bought between January 28-February 10 due to its concerning risk of botulism.

Ad

Genova’s tuna was reportedly sold at select Costco warehouse stores in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia. They were recalled due to a manufacturing defect that may compromise its seal, allowing bacteria like Clostridium botulinum to enter and grow inside its can.

Customers were urged to check a UPC of 4800063267 and best-by dates like 1/21/2028, 1/23/2028, or 1/27/2028, and dispose of the tuna cans or return them for a refund.

2) Ovens

Ad

Ad

Costco recalled ovens from the LG brand on February 6, 2025, due to a fire hazard. Sold between 2015 through January 2025, these ovens include a Slide-In and Freestanding Electric Range.

After reports of unintentional activation, numbering 86 accidental contact with the knobs by both humans and pets came to light, these ovens were recalled. The accidents were a fire hazard, property damage, injuries, and several animal deaths.

The recalled ovens were also being sold at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and other appliance stores. They contain one of the following model numbers printed inside the appliance’s door or storage drawer: LDE4411ST, LDE4413BD, LDE4413ST, LSE4611ST, LSE4613ST, LSE4611BD, LSE4613BD, LSEL6337F, LSEL6337D, LSEL6331F, LSEL6333D, LSEL6333F, LSEL6335D, LTE4815BM, LSEL6335F, LTE4815BD, LRE4215ST, LTE4815ST, or LTEL7337F.

Ad

Customers were urged to check their ovens and contact the LG company if their product matched the recall information.

3) Cold & Flu Medicine

Kirkland Cold & Flu Medicine was recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination (Image via Freepik)

Costco has also shared a recall notice for their Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion tablets, reportedly sold at their warehouse locations in the Midwest and Southeast.

Ad

The brand had to recall the medicines on February 1, 2025, due to a possible foreign matter contamination. As per reports, the specifics behind this contamination are unclear, they are reported to be rejected due to foreign material contamination. Notably, the impacted packages contain a printed P140082 lot code.

The recalled Kirkland medicines were reported to have been sold between October 30 and November 30, 2024. Customer are urged to check if their medicine has a recalled code. As these are shelf-stable products, there is a high chance that many might still have them.

Ad

4) Coolers

Costco has recalled Igloo 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers nationwide together with other retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and more.

The coolers were recalled on February 13, 2025, after reports of 12 injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations from the tow handles pinching fingers against the device, came to light.

Ad

To identity, customers were urged to check the manufacture date from 08/2018 through 12/2023 printed on the bottom of the cooler. Notably, the coolers were sold in distinct colors from January 2019 through January 2025. Igloo is reportedly further providing redesigned tow handles that can replace the old ones.

5) Protein Bars

NuGo Chocolate Pretzel (Image via NuGo Nutrition Bars/Facebook)

Last year in December, the retailer recalled a range of protein bars. The affected product includes NuGo protein bars, which come in an 18-count variety pack with two flavors, including Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip and Dark Chocolate Pretzel.

Ad

These protein snacks were reportedly sold at Costco locations, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, from October 2 through November 20, 2024.

These recalled products allegedly featured dairy, even though they were marketed as vegan. Customers were asked to check for them, as they have best-by dates of December 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback