Reese’s debuts new Pieces Bark: Availability and candy details explored

Reese’s Pieces Bark, a new chocolate-peanut butter confection, has officially launched across the U.S. as part of Hershey’s latest candy lineup. The product combines milk chocolate, Reese’s Pieces Minis, and roasted peanuts, marking its first foray into pre-made bark.

Hershey’s simultaneously introduced Hershey’s Bark with Pretzels and Almonds. Both treats are available in three sizes, with the largest size spotted at Costco stores. The Pieces Bark release follows recent Reese’s innovations such as peanut butter pie.

What is in Reese’s Pieces Bark?

The all new Reese's Pieces Bark (Image via Hersheyland)

Reese’s Pieces Bark layers milk chocolate with Reese’s Pieces Minis and roasted peanuts, creating a mix of creamy, crunchy, and nutty textures. The product eliminates seasonal limitations, unlike traditional peppermint bark, and is designed for year-round snacking.

Hershey’s describes it as a blend of "crunchy peanuts and colorful Reese's pieces peanut butter candy" in its product descripton.

Hershey’s Bark with Pretzels and Almonds, released alongside the Pieces Bark, pairs milk chocolate with pretzel bits and almonds for a sweet-and-salty profile. Both items are part of Hershey’s strategy to expand its ready-to-eat offerings, joining recent launches like Reese’s Popcorn and Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ flavored Hershey’s Kisses.

Packaging sizes and availability

Reese’s Pieces Bark comes in three sizes: a 3.1-ounce grab-and-go bag, a 6-ounce sharing pouch, and a 20-ounce bulk option. They have been spotted at Costco so far.

Besides, an Instagram user @costcohotfinds also highlighted the 1lb 4oz version of the product in their video, and it quickly became a fan favorite. In the video, they stated that it was “quite possibly the best chocolate bark ever.”

In the video's comment section, several users expressed their excitement.

Comments expressing excitement for the new Reese's release (Image via Instagram/@costcohotfinds)

Hershey’s has not clarified whether the size of the product available at Costco is a limited-time offer or a permanent addition.

Social media buzz and marketing push

Hershey’s announced the launch on Instagram with the caption:

“New products have dropped… If you needed a sign to restock your snack drawer, here it is. ✨ Which one will you be trying first?”

The post listed five new items, including SkinnyPop Avocado Lime Flavored Popcorn and Reese’s Filled Pretzels, alongside the two barks. Retailer availability can be checked via the Hersheyland store locator linked in the brand’s Instagram bio.

Hershey’s broader candy innovations

Recent releases by Reese's that diversify the brand's portfolio (Image via Hersheyland)

This new launch fits into Hershey’s expansion strategy. Recent releases include Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Miniature Cups, sprinkles-studded Big Cups, and a peanut butter pie targeting party hosts. The brand has also experimented with snack hybrids, such as Reese’s Popcorn, to diversify its portfolio.

Hershey’s Bark with Pretzels and Almonds mirrors this trend, offering a salty-sweet alternative to traditional chocolate bars. These launches aim to capitalize on consumer demand for convenient, shareable snacks that blend familiar flavors with new textures.

Reese’s Pieces Bark expands the brand’s reach beyond cups and seasonal treats. With options for solo snacking or group sharing—and a Costco-sized bag for enthusiasts—the product caters to diverse consumer needs. While debates over portion sizes persist, the bark’s blend of familiar flavors and textures may position it as a likely staple in Hershey’s ever-growing candy portfolio.

