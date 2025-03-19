Krispy Kreme and Hershey's Chocomania Collection returns: All you need to know 

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its Chocomania Collection in collaboration with Hershey's. The two companies introduced some new doughnuts last year and are now bringing it back for a limited time.

Ad

Founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph in North Carolina, Krispy Kreme has gone on to become one of the biggest doughnut chains in the world. It is known for its Original Glazed doughnuts and other classics. However, it also often releases some specialty doughnuts.

Last year, the company collaborated with known chocolate or confectionery company Hershey's to release a Chocomania Collection. It is now bringing it back this year.

Krispy Kreme and Hershey's Chocomania Collection explored

The Chocomania collection (Image credits: Krispy Kreme)

The Chocomania collection will have four doughnuts, with one of them returning from last year while the other three being brand new flavors. Let's take a look at them:

Ad

Hershey's Chocolate Salted Caramel Cheesecake Doughnut - This features an unglazed shell doughnut with a filling of Hershey's caramel cheesecake flavored Kreme which is dipped in Hershey's milk chocolate icing, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumb and finally, topped with a salted caramel swirl.

Hershey's Chocolate Buttercreme Doughnut - This features an unglazed ring doughnut dipped in Hershey's milk chocolate icing that is topped with chocolate-flavored buttercreme and semi-sweet chocolate curls.

Hershey's Chocolate Chip Cookie Doughnut - This features an Original Glazed doughnut that is dipped in salted cookie dough-flavored icing and topped with chocolate chip cookie pieces, Hershey's mini semi-sweet chocolate chips and Hershey's milk chocolate icing drizzles.

Ad

Hersheys' Classic Chocolate Doughnut - This is the one flavor that is returning from last year's lineup. This features an Original Glazed doughnut that is dipped in Hershey's milk chocolate icing and topped with a chocolate swirl.

Krispy Kreme's Chief Growth Office, Dave Skena, said to Food & Wine:

“Chocomania satisfies your cravings for Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Hershey’s chocolate with every bite. Decadent chocolate caramel cheesecake, crumbly chocolate chip cookies, and rich chocolate flavored buttercreme – all delicious chocolatey flavors reimagined for savoring and sharing any part of the day.”

Ad

Availability

The Chocomania collection is available starting March 19, 2025. It will be available through Krispy Kreme's store, app or website individually or as a dozen with three of each flavor. A six-pack is also available at participating retail stores.

The collection is only available for a limited time but the end date is unclear as of now.

Also Read: Hershey's releases new Frozen Cake Bites: Flavors and product details explored

Krispy Kreme's Movie Snacks collection with Hulu recently became unavailable

In February this year, the doughnut chain collaborated with streaming platform Hulu to release a Movie Snacks collection. It featured four doughnuts inspired by the movie-going exprience of customers. They are:

Ad

Blue Raspberry Slush Doughnut - It features an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in raspberry-flavored icing topped with blue sanding sugar.

Caramel Popcorn Doughnut - This features a doughnut with a caramel popcorn-flavored kreme filling that is dipped in white icing and topped with red icing drizzles and caramel popcorn.

Cookie Dough Superstar Doughnut - This features an unglazed doughnut with a chocolate butter creme filling dipped in chocolate-flavored icing and topped with cookie dough bites and gold glitter sprinkles.

Ad

Candy Double Feature Doughnut - This is a Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with milk chocolate pieces and mini milk chocolate.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These doughnuts were a big hit but are now unavailable after selling until last weekend (March 15-16).

Also Read: Krispy Kreme releases new football-themed doughnuts: Product and deals explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback