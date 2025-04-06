Drumstick teams up with WWE and John Cena for WrestleMania 41: All you need to know

Waffle cone-filled renowned ice cream label Drumstick has partnered with the WWE and John Cena. The announcement came on April 3 with the release of an ad featuring John Cena and the brand's iconic character, Dr. Umstick. An official press release further confirmed the collaboration.

This collaboration, Drumstick Summer Snackdown, brings an array of exciting surprises for fans, ranging from contests and fun social media campaigns to seats, giveaways, etc. As a part of this partnership, Dr. Umstick will be seen at the upcoming WrestleMania, delivering treats to snakers.

Further, the brand will install exclusive snack zones at WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Drumstick will enter the ring with John Cena at this WrestleMania

The renowned ice cream label is all set to bring joy to WWE fans with its all summer long Snackdown campaign. On March 25, the company announced a smackdown contest in which participants had to post videos while hyping up the brand's cone and mouthing off sad snacks.

The submissions were closed on March 31. The winners of this contest will get the chance to become the official Snack Talker of the brand and win a trip to WrestleMania.

The Ice cream label also shared a post on Instagram in collaboration with WWE 2k featuring the brand's mascot fighting in the ring with characters of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Sami Zayn, and Carmelo Hayes.

Two days later, the brand unveiled its partnership with John Cena. The Instagram post featuring John Cena and Dr. Umstick created a buzz, and fans shared their excitement in the comments.

On this partnership, the WWE fame John Cena said,

"It is such an honor to partner with Drumstick. This campaign brings the Snackdown to WWE lovers kicking off at WrestleMania, but the action doesn't end there – fans can follow along all summer long for even more Snackdown surprises."

He continues,

"Personally, I've loved Drumstick since they were the most coveted treat in Jr. High! I'm grateful to get to bring two things I love together under one roof."

Since then, two social media posts have come from the brand, and more fun content will follow. As a part of this team-up, the Drumstick will enter the ring at the upcoming WrestleMania 41, which is scheduled on April 19 at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

Apart from Dr. Umstick's appearance, foodies will be able to enjoy the brand's snacks here at the dedicated snack zone. This snack zone will also be spotted during this year's SummerSlam.

What more can fans expect from the Drumstick and WWE partnership?

As shared by the company, this appearance is just the start of its all summer long Snackdown camping. The brand has shared its plan in the following words:

"Drumstick is calling on the WWE Universe to bring the Snackdown all summer long, featuring plot twists and surprises fans won't see coming, but will clamor to claim."

Fans can expect the following in the coming days:

Coveted seats to SummerSlam

Exclusive WWE Superstar signed merchandise

Unique swag and cash giveaways

More WWE content on the brand's social media handles

Interested WWE fans are expected to follow the brand's social media accounts to keep a tab on the latest developments and win a chance to grab these surprises.

In other news, in an April Fool's Day post, the sundae cone label shared a theme park based on the brand's ice cream cones. However, the fans urged to make it real.

