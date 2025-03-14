Blue Bell launches new Banana Fudge Ice Cream: All you need to know

Banana Fudge Ice Cream, a new limited-time flavor from Blue Bell, debuted on March 6, 2025. The swirl combines milk chocolate ice cream with banana-flavored ice cream, echoing the brand’s discontinued Banana Fudge Bombstik snack bars. It is available in half-gallon and pint sizes in the United States.

Blue Bell confirmed the flavor will take several days to reach all 24 states where its products are sold. This launch comes after the company's recent Strawberry Toaster Pastry Ice Cream, featuring vanilla ice cream with strawberry pastry pieces and icing swirls.

Swirled Sensation: Banana Fudge ice cream blends milk chocolate and banana ice cream

Blue Bell's latest flavor- The Banana Fudge (Image via Instagram/@bluebellicecream)

Blue Bell’s Banana Fudge ice cream layers its signature milk chocolate ice cream with a banana-flavored counterpart. In a press release on March 6, 2025, marketing brand manager Sara Schramm described the combination as a response to customer demand. Her statement reads:

“Our new Banana Fudge Ice Cream combines two flavors that complement each other so well. Chocolate and banana ice creams are popular treats all on their own. But swirl these two in one carton, and you have an incredibly smooth and delicious dessert.”

The product mirrors the profile of the discontinued Banana Fudge Bombstik bars, which fans have petitioned to bring back since their mid-2010s discontinuation.

Availability is limited and varies by location

Blue Bell Banana Fudge can be found at stores that usually sell Blue Bell products (Image via Getty)

The Banana Fudge Ice Cream launched on March 6 in the US but may take days to reach all retailers, as per Allrecipes. It’s sold in half-gallon and pint containers exclusively at stores carrying Blue Bell products. The company emphasized its limited-time status; urging fans to purchase quickly before the stock runs out.

Social media reactions highlight nostalgia and demand

Netizens react to the launch of Blue Bell's new flavor (Image via Instagram/@bluebellicecream)

Fans on Instagram celebrated the release, with comments stating it's brought their childhood back and calls to make the flavor permanent. One user who sampled the ice cream noted its similarity to the Bombstik’s texture, though it lacks the stick format. Others expressed frustration over the temporary availability, pleading for a permanent addition to Blue Bell’s lineup.

Connection to discontinued Banana Fudge Bombstik

Petition Blue Bell to bring Bombstiks back (Image via Change.org)

The Banana Fudge Ice Cream references Blue Bell’s Banana Fudge Bombstik, a frozen bar on a stick discontinued nearly a decade ago. Schramm acknowledged years of customer requests for its return, prompting the brand to reimagine the flavor as a swirled ice cream. She said in the press release:

“We know our fans still crave the frozen snack bars on a stick that featured banana and chocolate. We have received requests over the years to return these products to our lineup. We thought, why not shake things up and bring this delicious combination back as an ice cream?”

While not identical, the new product aims to evoke the same taste experience.

Strawberry toaster pastry ice cream joins the lineup

Alongside Banana Fudge ice cream, Blue Bell recently released Strawberry Toaster Pastry Ice Cream. This pint-sized offering mixes vanilla ice cream with strawberry pastry pieces, sprinkles, and strawberry-icing swirls. It’s available only till the supplies last, separate from the Banana Fudge launch.

Blue Bell’s Banana Fudge Ice Cream taps into nostalgia while testing demand for a potential permanent addition. Its limited-time status and regional availability may drive urgency among fans. Whether the flavor becomes a staple or remains a seasonal offering will depend on sales and customer feedback during its initial run.

