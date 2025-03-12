Panda Express launches limited-time Firecracker Steak and Shrimp: All you need to know

Panda Express, popular for American-Chinese food, is bringing a fan favorite with a twist for Spring 2025 with the Firecracker Steak and Shrimp. The limited-time dish features tenderloin steak, shrimp in a blend of spices, Panda Express' signature Firecracker sauce, and a medley of vegetables packed with fiery flavor.

The Firecracker Steak and Shrimp has been available at Panda Express locations for in-store and digital orders since March 5, 2025, and will remain on the menu until May 27, 2025, as a limited-time offering.

Firecracker Steak and Shrimp are available as part of different meal options. Prices and availability may vary by location. Customers can order their choice of meal in-store or through the Panda Express website or mobile app for pickup and delivery. They can also find their nearest Panda Express outlet via the app or the website.

More about the Firecracker Steak and Shrimp at Panda Express: flavor, pricing and more

The Firecracker Steak and Shrimp combines two protein options and fresh vegetables. They are wok-tossed with whole dry chili peppers, fermented black beans, and the signature Firecracker sauce.

The sauces and spices impart a spicy flavor, and the fermented black beans have an umami, savory taste. The dish features shrimp and tender sirloin for protein, bell peppers, onions, and string beans for freshness and crunch.

Pricing and combos

The Firecracker Steak and Shrimp can be ordered as part of a bowl, plate, or bigger plate or even a la carte as an entree by itself. Prices may vary by location, portions, and choice of menu items.

A Bowl includes the entree and a side, starting at about $9.99

A Plate consists of two entrees and a side, starting at about $11.49

A Bigger Plate consists of three entrees and a side, starting at about $12.99

Some sides that could pair well with the Firecracker Steak and Shrimp include chow mein, Fried Rice, and white or brown rice. Those looking for low-carb options can opt for Super Greens. Customers can order some hot mustard sauce or extra chili flakes for an extra kick of spice.

Nutritional Information

With meat and seafood present, the Firecracker Steak and Shrimp are likely to be high in protein, along with sodium from the sauce and carbs, depending on the side ordered with them. The vegetables add fiber and essential nutrients.

According to Fast Food Post, a 4.9-oz serving of the Firecracker Steak and Shrimp contains around 220 calories, including three grams of saturated fat, ten grams of carbohydrates, and 18 grams of protein. For a more detailed breakdown of nutritional information, customers can check the website or ask for more information in-store.

Panda Express first introduced the Firecracker Shrimp in 2020, and the dish made a comeback for limited periods in the following years. The Firecracker Steak and Shrimp is a comeback with a twist, following some other seasonal hits, such as Sizzling Shrimp, released in 2024.

The new combination dish has the spicy profile of the original Firecracker Shrimp and steak bites like the Black Pepper Angus Steak. Like many seasonal offerings at Panda Express, the Firecracker Steak and Shrimp is only available until May 27, 2025, as long as supplies last.

