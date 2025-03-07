Zaxbys' brings back its Southern Fried Shrimp: Availability, meal deals, and more details explored

Zaxby’s is bringing back its popular Southern Fried Shrimp for a limited time at select U.S. locations, just in time for Lent when seafood demand rises.

Zaxbys' Southern Fried Shrimp will be available as a sandwich meal, as part of a platter, and an add-on option for a limited time, until supplies last. The Shrimp items are available at participating Zaxbys' locations across the US starting March 3, 2025, and will be on the menu until April 27, 2025, according to All Recipes.

More about the Southern Fried Shrimp Lineup at Zaxbys'

Zaxbys' Southern Fried Shrimp are butterflied shrimp dipped in seasoned buttermilk and batter. The shrimp can be ordered by themselves with any of Zaxbys' 13 sauce options, including the signature Zaxtail Sauce.

Customers can also order the new Buffalo Shrimp, which features the shrimp in a Garlic Blaze Sauce and a ranch dip. The Southern Fried Shrimp is also available as part of several meal deals, and as an add-on. As per the press release by PR Newswire, Patrick Shwing, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Zaxbys, talked about the brand's commitment to offering a range of options for seafood lovers.

"This year, we're taking flavor to the next level with even more ways to enjoy our Southern Fried Shrimp. We've applied the same signature breading and seasoning that have made our Fingerz famous for 35 years to our new shrimp offerings. From Buffalo-sauced sides to the ultimate Surf & Turf combo, we're serving up variety for every seafood lover. No matter what you crave, there's a shrimp option ready to make waves."

A Southern Fried Shrimp Meal, priced at $10.29 without any customization, includes eight crispy shrimps, along with the Zaxtail Sauce, the buttery-garlicky Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries and a small drink.

The New ZaxSeas Surf and Turf, priced at $12.99 without any customization, features eight crispy shrimps with Zaxtail sauce and three Chicken Fingerz with Zax Sauce, along with Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries, and a small drink.

Customers can also order Southern Fried Shrimp instead of chicken in the Asian Zensation Salad, which recently became a permanent item in the Zaxbys' menu. The salad features mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, Asian slaw, crispy wonton pieces with a honey-sesame-Teriyaki dressing and a citrus vinaigrette. The salad comes with a veggie egg roll, and is priced at $11.59.

More about Zaxbys

Zaxbys' started in 1990 in Statesboro in Georgia, serving up crispy, flavor-packed chicken with a side of Southern hospitality. Over the years, they have grown rapidly, with hundreds of locations, especially across the Southeastern part of the US.

Known for its hand-breaded chicken, crispy fries and signature sauces, Zaxbys has built its name with bold flavors. The sauces are highlights of the menu, including the Zax Sauce and the Zaxtail sauce, which is a twist on the Zax sauce with a cocktail sauce.

Zaxbys' Southern Fried Shrimp is a crispy, flavorful seafood alternative to signature chicken dishes, just in time for Lent. With several combinations and meals to order, the Southern Fried Shrimp will be on the menu until April 27, 2025, at participating locations across the US.

