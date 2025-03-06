Hardee's and Carl's Jr. brings back their Redhook Beer Battered Fish Sandwich: Availability, related offers, and more details explored

Hardee's and Carl's Jr., both operated by CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., have announced the limited-time return of their Redhook Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich. The announcement came just in time for Lent, and for those who enjoy seafood.

According to AllRecipes, the Redhook Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich returned to Carl's Jr.'s menu on March 3, 2025, and will be available till April 22, 2025. Hardee's will have the sandwich on the menu from March 5 to April 29, 2025.

Popular for their indulgent burgers, the fast-food chains are offering a two-for-$7 combo offer on the Redhook Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich. The sandwich and the combo can be ordered at either Hardee's or Carl's Jr. locations or via their respective app and website for pickup and delivery.

Hardee's and Carl's Jr. are offering a 2 for $7 combo offer on the Redhook Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich (Image via Hardee's)

More about the Redhook Beer Battered Fish Sandwich at Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

The returning favorite Redhook Beer Battered Fish Sandwich features Redhook Beer Battered Alaskan Pollock fillets made with the brewery's Extra Special Bitter Ale, shredded iceberg lettuce, and Ken's tartar sauce between toasted potato buns. As reported by AllRecipes, Ken's Tartar Sauce is flavored with cabbage, carrot pieces, onion, spices, and sweet relish. It has a mildly sweet, southern flavor that pairs well with beer-battered fish.

The Hardee's and Carl's Jr. Sandwich uses Ken's Tartar Sauce (Image via Ken's)

Both Hardee's and Carl's Jr. offer combos featuring the limited-time sandwiches, the 2 Redhook Beer-Battered Fish Sandwiches Combo includes two Fish Sandwiches with Fries and a soft drink of choice. According to AllRecipes, a two-for-$7 combo offer on the Redhook Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich is available.

Hardee's and Carl's Jr. have long collaborated with Seattle's Redhook brewery to introduce limited edition items. In February 2015, they first introduced the Redhook Beer-Battered Cod Fish Sandwich. The sandwich returned to the menu in 2017 with an Alaskan Pollock fish fillet instead of a cod fish fillet.

More about Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

Hardee's and Carl's Jr. are American fast-food chains operating under CKE Restaurants. The two share a near-identical menu, and the difference between the chains is primarily regional presence. Hardee's has a more prominent presence in the Midwest and Southeast, and Carl's Jr. is more common on the West Coast.

The fast-food chains are popular for their charbroiled burgers, hand-breaded chicken, and limited-edition offerings like the Redhook Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich.

More seafood sandwiches for Lent

Several food chains release seafood based items around Lent, as many people abstain from meat on certain days during Lent. Fish becomes an excellent alternative for protein options.

In light of this, Popeye's has brought back its fan-favorite Flounder Fish Sandwich, the Shrimp Tacklebox, and the Surf 'n' Turf Combo for a limited period. Dairy Queen recently launched the limited edition Alaskan Fish Sandwich with a few seasonal drinks. Burger King also announced the comeback of the Fiery Big Fish Sandwich.

The comeback of the Redhook Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich has been met with excitement by fans. They can make for great weeknight dinners, especially with the value deals and combos.

However, since the sandwiches are available only for a limited time, they will likely be on the menu until supplies last. Customers who want to get the sandwich featuring Alaskan Pollock fillets should head to their nearest Hardee's or Carl's Jr. location at the earliest.

