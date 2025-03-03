Whataburger releases The Whatacatch sandwich and platter in time for Lent: Availability, items, and more details explored

Whataburger is bringing back two of its favorites menu items for the Lent season in 2025. The Whatacatch sandwich and Whatacatch platter will be available for a limited period this year.

Whataburger was founded by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton in Texas in 1950. Over the years, it has become one of the most popular chains across various states in the United States. As loyal fans have become accustomed to some favorites, the chain is bringing back a couple for this Lent (March 5, 2025 to April 17, 2025).

Whataburger's Whatacatch sandwich and platter

The fast-food chain has some excellent seafood options but none more beloved than the Whatacatch sandwich. It features a crispy panko-crusted fried fillet of Alaskan pollock. It's topped with lettuce, tomato, and a tangy tartar sauce and put between soft buns. Customers can also add a creamy pepper sauce for a spicy kick.

The Whatacatch platter, meanwhile, features two fillets of crispy panko-crusted fried fish on a bed of fries, which are served with a tangy tartare sauce. Customers can add jalapenos on the side for some extra spice kick.

Availability

Both the Whatacatch sandwich and the Whatacatch platter are only available from March 4, 2025, to March 21, 2025, across Whataburger's southern outlets. The price might vary depending upon the region.

Whataburger is celebrating its 75th anniversary with the return of favorites

The Whatacatch burger and platter aren't the only menu items returning for the fast-food chain. They are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year and have been bringing back some classics and fan favorites.

In January 2025, Whataburger announced the return of Monterrey Melt. This burger features two beef patties, melty Monterrey Jack and American cheeses, grilled onions, pepper, and the restaurant's signature Jalapeno Ranch sauce between two buns.

The Monterrey Melt was last seen in 2022. However, it returned on January 7 this year and can be ordered online or at their outlets.

Whataburger's President and CEO, Debbie Stroud, said in a press release (via Southern Living):

“We love keeping things fresh at Whataburger, but sometimes the best way to celebrate is by serving up the classics. Our 75th Anniversary is about honoring three-quarters of a century of flavor and, more importantly, celebrating our amazing fans who’ve been with us every step of the way.

"Whether you’ve been a loyal fan since 1950 or just discovered us, this is our way of saying a big, heartfelt ‘thank you’ for all the years of love, loyalty, and late-night drive-thrus. And trust me, the best is yet to come—because we’re already cooking up what the next 75 years will look like, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

The chain also brought back the Chicken Fajita Taco. This features grilled chicken breast with seared onions, poblano, and red peppers inside a toasted flour tortilla bread.

Whataburger also launched two new drinks in January - Mexican Hot Chocolate Coffee (Hot & Cold) and Mexican Hot Chocolate Shake. They pair together the flavors of chocolate and cinnamon in a delicious beverage.

It doesn't end here as the chain will continue to bring back some other items leading up to its official birthday on August 8. These include Thick and Hearty Burger, the Chop House Cheddar Burger, and the Pico de Gallo Burger.

It will also be bringing exciting offers and merchandise for its fans. Interested individuals are urged to stay tuned on the restaurant's website or social media channels.

