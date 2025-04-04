Meghan Markle unveils pudding recipe named after daughter, 'Chantilly Lili'

Meghan Markle recently unveiled the recipe for a special pudding named after her three-year old daughter Princess Lilibet. It's called the Chantilly Lili and is a take on Markle's grandmother's banana pudding.

Ad

The Duchess of Sussex recently introduced the launch of her new lifestyle brand named 'As Ever'. Earlier this week, she shared a post on Instagram where she made the Chantilly Lilli to celebrate As Ever's launch. She wrote in the caption:

"Whipped up a special dessert with @nytcooking as we celebrate the launch of @aseverofficial today! Goodness is moments away. In the meantime, enjoy the recipe for our 'Chantilly Lili' a delicious dessert named after our darling daughter. So so so good As special and sweet as she is."

Ad

Ad

A few days later, Meghan Markle shared the recipe of the dessert on her Instagram page as well.

Also Read: What is Meghan Markle's net worth? Duchess of Sussex unveils new lifestyle brand inspired by her "love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing"

Meghan Markle's Chantilly Lili recipe

In an Instagram reel posted on April 3, Meghan Markle made the pudding from scratch and also shared some insights and tips on how to make it. She starts by cracking eggs into a bowl and adding sugar. She then adds some other powder before adding milk and mixing it all.

Ad

Markle pours it all into a pot and uses a whisk to mix it a bit more. She then adds vanilla bean to the mix. Later, she has another bowl with an ingredient and adds the warm milk mixture one ladle at a time into the bowl, whisking aggressively.

The video also shows her adding condensed milk to it as well. It then cuts to her serving it in cups with strawberries, mint leaves, and more as garnish.

Ad

Meghan Markle wrote in the caption:

"I did a spin on my grandma's banana pudding recipe, making homemade vanilla pudding, layering in fresh chantilly cream (doesn't the word 'chantilly' make you think of that old Big Bopper song?!), with strawberries soaked in fresh lemon juice and a touch of sugar. Of course, slices of banana and vanilla wafers layer in for this sweet treat we named after Lili."

Ad

Markle also shared some tips to recreate the dish by using pudding mixes or frozen whipped cream instead of chantilly cream. She wrote:

"Top tip: if you're in a pinch, just use a box of old school vanilla pudding mix, or if you can't make the homemade chantilly cream, add vanilla extract and a touch of sugar into frozen whipped topping (you know the one!) Whatever you have time for, it will be delicious! *To make the cookies into crumbles, place them in a ziploc bag and use a rolling pin to break them up - easy to do and adds great texture and finish!*

Ad

Ad

More about Meghan Markle's new brand, As Ever

The Duchess of Sussex has launched a new lifestyle brand named As Ever. It provides items such as fruit spreads, teas, honeycomb, sprinkles, and more.

Incidentally, the brand was previously known as American Riveira Orchard, but it had to be changed to As Ever due to trademark challenges. Markle also expressed her gratitude to her team before the launch on Instagram:

Ad

Ad

The brand was launched on April 2 and all the products are already sold out on the website.

Also Read: Simone Biles shows off cookings skills with Meghan Markle inspired recipe

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More