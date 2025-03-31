Simone Biles shows off cookings skills with Meghan Markle inspired recipe

Simone Biles flaunted the one-pan pasta dish she made following the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's, recipe. Biles has been spending time with her friends and family while away from the gymnastics mat.

Biles and her husband, Owens, have finally got time to themselves after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics and the NFL season. They enjoyed their South African honeymoon in February this year and continue spending weekends dining at luxurious restaurants or taking day trips to nearby locations.

In Simone Biles' latest Instagram story, she snapped the one-pot pasta meal she made for herself and Owens. Her caption read:

"Inspired by Meghan Markle. Made the one pot pasta"

Simone Biles' one pot pasta; Instagram - @simonebiles

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, started her eponymous show, 'With Love, Meghan,' on Netflix. In the first episode, she welcomed her friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, to have a taste of one of her go-to dinner recipes, also called 'single-skillet spaghetti.'

Biles once expressed excitement about cooking meals at the waterfall-style kitchen island with black-and-white tiles at their new home in Texas. As the interior design of the house is still in progress, Biles sat with Fox26 on February 2025, and shared,

"The kitchen is actually finished. It's absolutely stunning and beautiful, I can't wait to start cooking in there. Right now, we're working on the basketball court and the pool cause once that gets done, we can move in."

Biles made her gymnastics return in 2023 after a two-year-long break for mental health. She competed at the Paris Olympics as the headliner of the US gymnastics team and contributed scores to the USA's gold finish. She also won the vault and all-around gold medals.

Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens once shared that he and the Olympian are big 'foodies'

Biles and Owens at the Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got married in 2023 but didn't stay together for long. After the Paris Olympics, the latter embarked on his debut season with the Chicago Bears, and the couple made the city their temporary residence. During their stay in Chicago, the main thing they bonded over was food.

In an interview with Fox 32 Chicago, Owens shared that he and Biles often explore the city to find good food places.

"..This is really like our first time getting being able to just be married and I come home and it's a food cooking and it smells good." (7:20 onwards)

He added:

"It's just been great just to be able to be married and obviously we are in Chicago so it's a good city, bunch of good food and we're big foodies. So we are always making a new list of places to go and figuring out new restaurants, so it's been amazing."

Biles and Owens recently took a short trip to LSU, where the former's WCC teammate Zoe Miller is enrolled in the gymnastics program.

