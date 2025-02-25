"It's absolutely stunning"- Simone Biles shares updates about her dream Texas home as she spills beans on discussions with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has shared updates about her new home after her South African vacation. Two years after their wedding, she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, enjoyed their honeymoon.

Since 2023, Simone Biles has been sharing updates about her new Texas mansion. After a two-year hiatus, she busied herself with gymnastics and also reunited with her husband to check on the progression of the house. In the Olympic year, the 30-time World medalist showed a glimpse of her waterfall-style kitchen island covered in black-and-white tiles. The counter features the same design and the ceiling has a gold light fixture.

Cut to 2025, the house is almost ready, with some work left until the couple moves in. Before that, Simone Biles sat down with Fox26 to reveal that the kitchen work has been completed, but some touch-ups remain in the basketball court and pool.

"The kitchen is actually finished. It's absolutely stunning and beautiful, I can't wait to start cooking in there. Right now, we're working on the basketball court and the pool cause once that gets done, we can move in," she said.

She further shared how she wanted control of the game room but had to give it to her husband after much planning.

"We have a game room upstairs. We're working on the game room in the medium room upstairs and I told him I would take control of that, but he really wants it to be his little space, so he is doing that himself. I feel like mine is the kitchen and the living room.." Biles added.

Biles was the frontrunner of the US women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Games. She anchored her team to the gold podium and earned the individual all-around and vault wins and silver on the floor event.

Simone Biles made her feelings known about getting recognition for taking gymnastics forward with her accomplishments

Simone Biles looks on at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast and even surpassed former US gymnast, Shannon Miller, with her Olympic medal tally. Being at the peak of her sport, winning accolades and honors on and off the mat, Biles revealed how proud she is to have placed gymnastics on the map to garner people's attention.

"It's always exciting to be recognized, especially to put gymnastics on the map in a non-Olympic year or even following an Olympic year. So I would say it never gets old, just because the sport of gymnastics is so unique and so beautiful, so I want to share that with everyone,” she said.

After her success in the 2024 Games, Biles received the Sportsperson of the Year honor from Sports Illustrated, the iconic publication. She also hosted the Gold Over America Tour and her eponymous Invitational to inspire the up-and-coming generations to take an interest in the sport.

